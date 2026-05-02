Are the Nuggets Already Regretting $125 Million Christian Braun Decision?

Despite having immense expectations heading into the 2025-26 season, the Denver Nuggets fell very short with a first-round playoff exit. To make matters worse, they are stuck in a tough financial spot moving forward.

Of course, it feels like the Nuggets need to make changes after failing to reach the Western Conference Finals for the third consecutive season, but where do they go from here? Not only are they paying Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray a combined $109.1 million next season, but they will also owe Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson a pretty penny.

Braun, especially, will be very pleased with his contract over the next half-decade. Last summer, the Nuggets and Braun agreed to a huge five-year, $125 million contract extension, which is set to kick in next season. The Nuggets, on the other hand, are likely regretting that decision.

A poor decision in hindsight

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Braun completely disappeared in the Nuggets' first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Granted, something has clearly been bothering him since he returned from an extended injury absence, but it was an inexcusable performance on the big stage.

After a pair of fairly impressive performances in Games 1 and 2, Braun averaged just 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 2.3 stocks through the last four games, while shooting 35.3% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range. For a player who is supposed to make an impact on both sides of the ball, Braun has been wildly underwhelming.

The Athletic's Jason Quick and Sam Amick recently reported on Denver's uncertain offseason, saying they are likely regretting the decision to give Braun a huge contract extension.

"Braun will be entering the first season of a five-year, $125 million deal that, if Denver is honest, likely carries some buyer’s remorse. Braun hasn’t been the same since a November sprain to his left ankle, and right now, it’s not hard to imagine the Nuggets’ brass kicking themselves for offering an extension to Braun, and not Watson, last summer," Quick and Amick wrote.

Christian Braun over last 4 games of series:



3 PTS

1-4 FG



9 PTS

3-5 FG



8 PTS

2-4 FG



2 PTS

0-4 FG



His 5-year, $125M contract begins next season. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 1, 2026

For a team that is already in a financial pickle, having to pay Braun $125 million over the next five years is far from ideal. Granted, at the time, it was not a bad deal. Braun had an incredible 2024-25 campaign, showing his value as a high-level role player with impressive tools on both sides of the ball. However, his regression this season was very concerning.

An offseason trade?

It would be shocking if the Nuggets do not at least explore trades for Braun this offseason. As they look to save some money, getting out of Braun's contract would be ideal.

Unfortunately, there are not many teams across the NBA that would be looking to acquire a player with a long-term, expensive contract. If Braun had a better 2025-26 campaign, then sure, some teams could be interested. However, an inconsistent season plagued by injuries is certainly not very attractive to buyers.

We should not expect the Nuggets to trade Braun this offseason, although that does not mean they will not try.

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