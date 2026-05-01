Nikola Jokic Shares Harsh Truth About Nuggets' First-Round Exit

After an eventful 2025 offseason that landed the Denver Nuggets a new-look group and improved depth, they had as high expectations as ever. With Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray leading the charge, they were expected to at least make a trip to the Western Conference Finals. However, on Thursday, they were knocked out of the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

With a few different things to blame for Denver's premature playoff exit, including the entire roster underperforming and a couple of key injuries, there is plenty of uncertainty heading into the offseason. After the loss, Jokic admitted the Nuggets are far from title contention, and even joked that if they were in Serbia, everyone would be fired for this first-round exit.

"We just lost in the first round. I think we are far away [from title contention]," Jokic said. When asked if changes were needed, he responded, "That's not my decision, to be honest. Definitely, if we were in Serbia, we would all get fired."

Nikola Jokic: “We just lost in the first round. I think we are far away.”



Changes needed?



“That’s not my decision. Definitely, if we were in Serbia, we would all be fired.” pic.twitter.com/9JfZftejzt — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 1, 2026

Luckily, the Nuggets are not in Serbia, and most jobs should be safe. Of course, the franchise will likely explore a head coaching change, and potentially browse the trade market for some of their more underperforming players, and in all honesty, both could be exactly what the Nuggets need.

Far from title contention, but what's next?

If the Nuggets could not get over the hump this year, then it is obvious that changes are needed. Granted, I do not think head coach David Adelman is to blame, and obviously, injuries to Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon played a factor in their shortcomings. Regardless, though, this core might have already peaked in 2023, failing to even reach the WCF since winning it all three years ago.

Where do the Nuggets go from there, though? An obvious trade candidate is Christian Braun, who wildly underperformed, but he is virtually untradeable with a massive $125 million extension kicking in next season.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) celebrates with forward Aaron Gordon (32) and center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One thing is for sure, though: Jokic is staying put. The three-time MVP has a huge offseason ahead of him with the opportunity to sign a contract extension with the only NBA franchise he's ever known. Fortunately for the Nuggets, the superstar center does not have any plans to leave.

"I still want to be a Nugget forever," Jokic added after Thursday's loss.

This was not the first time Jokic has echoed this sentiment, as he has made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to stay in Denver. It is hard to speculate on the uncertain future of a player of Jokic's caliber, so just assuming he will sign an extension and stay put is the sanest option.

Even with Jokic likely to stay in Denver, the Nuggets cannot stand pat this offseason. Running it back with the same core after a first-round exit would be an obvious mistake, but it is unclear where they go to get Jokic back into title contention.

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