Evaluating Every Scenario for Peyton Watson and the Nuggets This Offseason

NBA training camp kicks off in about a month and a half, and while most teams around the league have their rosters set, the Denver Nuggets are still working out a tricky situation. Peyton Watson is still a restricted free agent, and there is no indication of this stalemate coming to an end anytime soon.

Obviously, we hope that the two sides can figure out a solution sooner rather than later. Here is every scenario for the Nuggets and Watson to end this free agency saga, and how each one benefits Denver.

Sign-and-trade

This has been the most talked about scenario recently, despite the expectation earlier in the offseason that Watson was all but guaranteed to re-sign with the Nuggets. It seems like the Nuggets and Watson are still far apart in contract negotiations, and if they cannot find common ground, then a sign-and-trade could be the most likely solution.

Shams on Peyton Watson:



"They are in active trade talks with multiple teams on a Peyton Watson sign and trade. That includes Cleveland, Milwaukee, and the Clippers. There are combinations of player packages, pick packages as well. So either they're gonna trade him, or you could… pic.twitter.com/It0iLgdfpO — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) August 6, 2026

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and L.A. Clippers have been mentioned as the top suitors for a Watson sign-and-trade, and there is optimism that the Nuggets would be able to get a worthwhile return if they go this route. For example, if they could land Kris Dunn or Derrick Jones Jr. in a deal with the Clippers that includes a future first-round pick, it could be worth it to end this drama and stay competitive this season.

Other notable players who could come to Denver in a potential sign-and-trade are Ryan Rollins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Max Strus, and Sam Merrill, among a few other names.

The Nuggets undoubtedly want to re-sign Watson, but if they can find the right offer in a sign-and-trade, this could be their best path. Here are the three ways they can re-sign him, though:

Qualifying offer

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, this is also trending as a likely scenario. If the Nuggets and Watson cannot agree on a contract, we will likely see a sign-and-trade or him sign the qualifying offer. Watson has the ability to sign a one-year, $6.5 million qualifying offer, which would give him veto power in any trade and allow him to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Peyton Watson has been weighing playing next season on the qualifying offer, per @TheSteinLine



Stein reports Denver's initial contract offers were believed to be in the 4-year $70M range - well below Christian Braun's $25M AAV.



🔗 Full report: https://t.co/4dCT73exRO pic.twitter.com/XZvMvoWPH7 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 27, 2026

Obviously, this is really the worst scenario for the Nuggets. While it would keep their luxury tax bill to a minimum this season and even give them a better chance to get below the second apron ahead of February's trade deadline, they would likely lose the 23-year-old wing for nothing next summer.

The best way for the Nuggets to prevent Watson from signing the qualifying offer is to increase their contract offer for him, enticing him to sign a deal that actually keeps him in Denver.

Long-term contract

The best scenario for the Nuggets is to sign Watson to a long-term contract. This seemed like the most likely option at the start of the offseason, but as they still stand far apart in contract negotiations, time will tell if it comes back around.

This is where the Nuggets would likely sign Watson to a four-year deal worth around $18-23 million per year, even though the free agent wing is reportedly seeking a contract closer to Christian Braun's $25 million AAV.

Peyton Watson reportedly wants the Nuggets to give him a higher salary than Christian Braun, per @TheSteinLine



“Denver's initial offers to restricted free agent Peyton Watson, league sources say, have been in the $16-to-18 million range in terms of annual average value. Watson,… pic.twitter.com/bPEmPjSARw — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 29, 2026

It would be great for the Nuggets to lock down Watson for the next four years, but if he is not budging on the idea of making as much as, if not more than, Christian Braun, then there is no way the two sides will agree on a new deal.

Short-term contract

A scenario that is not being talked about as much is Watson signing a short-term contract to avoid the qualifying offer, while also not wanting to commit to a four-year deal when he values himself higher than what Denver is offering.

Could we see Watson re-sign with the Nuggets on a two-year deal worth around $35-45 million? This gives Watson the option to test the market again in a couple of years, hoping that his value is even higher when the time comes.

This would also give the Nuggets the flexibility to trade Watson, as it would be much easier to deal him down the line than it is right now in a sign-and-trade.

It is hard to gauge exactly what the Nuggets will do with Watson at this point, with things trending toward a sign-and-trade, but they are starting to run out of time to figure things out.

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