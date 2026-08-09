Three-Team NBA Trade Idea Sends Nuggets RFA Peyton Watson to Clippers

The NBA restricted free agency market is at a standstill, with the Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and L.A. Clippers all stuck in contract negotiations. While the Pistons are expected to eventually reach a deal with Jalen Duren, both the Nuggets and Clippers have reportedly engaged in sign-and-trade talks for their respective free agents, Peyton Watson and Bennedict Mathurin.

While they will not swap their restricted free agents, the Nuggets and Clippers could still find a way to help each other out this summer. The Clippers have commonly been brought up as a top suitor for Watson, and they could put together a very enticing offer for him.

Nuggets-Clippers-Bulls trade idea

This trade proposal would send Watson to the Clippers via sign-and-trade, while the Nuggets bring in a valuable defender and some much-needed draft capital, and the Chicago Bulls land Mathurin.

Nuggets receive: Kris Dunn, 2031 1st-Round Pick (from LAC, via TOR)

Clippers receive: Peyton Watson (S&T), Isaac Okoro, Two 2nd-Round Picks (from CHI)

Bulls receive: Bennedict Mathurin (S&T)

According to @ShamsCharania, the Clippers are actively pursuing Peyton Watson via sign-and-trade. 👀🔵🔴



L.A. is officially in the race for one of the NBA's most promising young wings. pic.twitter.com/18KQ8KmzRg — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) July 27, 2026

Why Nuggets say yes

The Nuggets are realistically only going to trade Watson if they are unable to strike a new, long-term deal with him. The two sides still seem far apart in contract talks, and the Nuggets do not want him to take the qualifying offer to risk losing him for nothing next offseason.

By acquiring Kris Dunn and a 2031 first-round pick, which the Clippers will receive in their Kawhi Leonard blockbuster from the Raptors once it becomes official, the Nuggets' 2027 title chances do not take a hit, and they finally add a tradeable first-rounder to their collection.

Dunn is one of the NBA's premier guard defenders, and for a Nuggets team that needs all the help it can get on that side of the ball, he would be their ideal backup point guard. Sure, he is a downgrade to Watson, especially offensively, but he would still be a high-impact player in Denver.

Why Clippers say yes

It is no secret that the Clippers want to add Watson to the mix, especially after trading away Leonard, and this could be their best way to do so. Losing both Dunn and Mathurin along with Leonard this offseason could hurt L.A., but acquiring Watson would be their best long-term outcome.

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 23-year-old wing would immediately become an important building block for the Clippers alongside their new-look core of Darius Garland, Brandon Ingram, and Keaton Wagler, and getting him at a fair price is hard to turn down.

Why Bulls say yes

The Bulls coming out of this deal with Mathurin would be huge for Chicago, especially if they can do so by only giving up Isaac Okoro and a pair of second-round picks.

"Giving up Isaac Okoro and some second-round picks would likely be enough to get the Clippers to sign off on a Mathurin sign-and-trade. This is definitely one of the smoothest and easiest paths to a deal for Los Angeles," ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported last week.

Mathurin, 24, would immediately improve Chicago's core and give them some more optimism around Caleb Wilson, Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, Norman Powell, and Nic Claxton.

Overall, the Nuggets would be the most likely team to say no to this three-team trade, mostly for fear of losing Watson and harming their future, but it would be a wise financial decision that still keeps them competitive this season.

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