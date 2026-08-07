Ranking the Nuggets' Top Three Sign-and-Trade Suitors for Peyton Watson

The Denver Nuggets have been stuck in a situation with restricted free agent Peyton Watson this offseason, with three options left on the table. The Nuggets can either up their contract offer and re-sign Watson to a long-term deal, refuse to increase their offer and have Watson sign the one-year, $6.5 million qualifying offer, or find a sign-and-trade partner to get value back for him while they can.

Ideally, the Nuggets could find a way to sign Watson to a long-term deal to secure his future in Denver, but the two sides still seem far apart in contract negotiations.

If the Nuggets feel the need to go the sign-and-trade route, three teams have emerged as serious suitors, per ESPN's Shams Charania: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the L.A. Clippers, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Shams on Peyton Watson:



"They are in active trade talks with multiple teams on a Peyton Watson sign and trade. That includes Cleveland, Milwaukee, and the Clippers. There are combinations of player packages, pick packages as well. So either they're gonna trade him, or you could… pic.twitter.com/It0iLgdfpO — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) August 6, 2026

"They are in active trade talks with multiple teams on a Peyton Watson sign-and-trade. That includes Cleveland, Milwaukee, and the Clippers. There are combinations of player packages, pick packages as well. So either they're gonna trade him, or you could potentially have him back on a one-year, $6.5 million qualifying offer," he said on ESPN's NBA Today.

Here is a ranking of those three mentioned suitors, based on what they can offer the Nuggets in a sign-and-trade for Watson.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of the eastern conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected trade package: Max Strus and future first-round pick

The Cavaliers would certainly need to include a first-round pick in any offer, simply because they do not have the tradeable high-value players the Nuggets would be searching for in return. While Max Strus is one of the NBA's elite marksmen, he is likely not what the Nuggets are searching for in return for Watson.

Not to mention, Strus is on an expiring deal worth $16.6 million. At that point, they would be better off re-signing Watson to the qualifying offer.

The Nuggets could also ask for Cavaliers backup guard Jaylon Tyson or another sharpshooter, Sam Merrill, who are both likely more attractive assets for Denver. If the Nuggets could get Tyson, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks, this could be a bit more intriguing.

2. Milwaukee Bucks

Feb 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected trade package: Jaime Jaquez Jr. and two future second-round picks

The Bucks might deserve to be lower on this list due to their reported hesitance to include a first-round pick in any deal for Watson (via The Athletic's Eric Nehm), but they hold this middle spot because the Nuggets can hold out hope in potentially acquiring Ryan Rollins.

Rollins is the ideal target for the Nuggets as a rising-star guard who could lead Denver's second unit, and if the Bucks are not willing to include a first-round pick in a deal, it might come down to Rollins to get the job done. However, it is very unlikely they part with Rollins this offseason.

A much more realistic package is centered around Jaime Jaquez Jr., a 25-year-old forward who would need an extension to stay in Denver long-term. Jaquez is not the best return for Denver, but he would be a productive backup forward for the Nuggets, especially if they kept him for years to come.

1. L.A. Clippers

Apr 2, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kris Dunn (8) gestures during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected trade package: Kris Dunn and future first-round pick

While the Clippers' offseason has been held up by the Kawhi Leonard investigation, leading to a stalled trade with the Toronto Raptors, the Nuggets would love for them to get active again. If the Clippers offered Denver a valuable defensive-minded role player like Kris Dunn or Derrick Jones Jr. with a future first-round pick, it would be hard to say no.

Dunn, who is extension eligible in the final year of his contract, is the exact backup guard the Nuggets should be looking for. He is a reliable ball-handler who can defend the opposing team's best player, giving him a clear opportunity for big minutes in Denver.

Jones Jr. is similar, although not as valuable a ball-handler as Dunn. He is a bit more versatile around the court, but the Nuggets would much rather acquire a guard than an extra wing.

If the Nuggets are able to acquire Dunn, they would not decline as much next season from losing Watson as they would from some of the other potential deals. Of course, the Clippers remain in a tough position with Leonard and might even be hesitant to include a first-round pick, but this is a prime return for Denver.

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