Is It Time for Nuggets to 'Sell High' on Jamal Murray?

Coming off a first-round playoff exit, this seems like a make-or-break offseason for the Denver Nuggets. As they look to capitalize on having three-time MVP Nikola Jokic in his prime, they need to make sure he is surrounded by a championship-caliber supporting cast.

Of course, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon have been great co-stars for Jokic, winning the NBA Finals in 2023 together, but it could be time to break up that core. While NBA insider Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report mentioned both Murray and Jokic as untouchables for the Nuggets, it could actually be the best time for the Nuggets to part with their All-Star point guard.

Can Denver sell high on Jamal Murray?

Mar 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Murray is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists, while shooting 48.3% from the field, 43.5% from three-point range, and 88.7% from the free-throw line. Murray finally earned his first career All-Star appearance and was also named to the All-NBA Third Team.

For years, Murray was viewed as one of the most underrated players in the league, but he finally had his "breakout" season to cement himself as one of the NBA's top point guards.

This offseason, the Nuggets have to ask themselves if this is the highest Murray's trade value will ever be. Coming off his best season, the Nuggets have to at least explore how the rest of the league values him.

Jamal Murray this season:



— 25.4 PPG (career-high)

— 7.1 APG (career-high)

— 3.3 3PM (career-high)

— 43.5 3P% (career-high)

— 62.2 TS% (career-high)

— Led Nuggets in PTS

— Led Nugget in 3P

— All-Star



All-NBA? pic.twitter.com/kKH7En2moB — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 12, 2026

Murray is still owed about $161.5 million over the next three years. While that is the only factor that might keep rival teams away from the 29-year-old guard, he has proven to rival teams that he is arguably the NBA's best second option and has made a case to be "the guy" for a franchise.

It is hard to believe that there is not at least one team out there that would be willing to sell valuable pieces to acquire Murray, and the Nuggets could be in a situation this offseason where they need to take advantage of it.

What Denver could get in return

Of course, this is only a conversation because of the Nuggets' potential to get a star in return for Murray. Nuggets On SI has already covered some potential trades for Murray:

A point guard downgrade for extra assets

With this deal, the Nuggets would still have a star-caliber point guard in Garland, but would also acquire an All-Defensive guard in Dunn and a valuable future first-round pick.

One of the NBA's best defenders and cap relief

This one gives the Nuggets an elite defender and starting point guard in White, while bolstering their depth to give them a better all-around look.

Acquiring Kyrie Irving and a top-ten pick

This is likely the most intriguing potential return for Murray, as it gives the Nuggets a star and championship-experienced point guard, while being able to add a top-ten prospect in this year's draft class. Of course, it is also the most optimistic for Denver, and arguably the most unlikely of the three.

It is hard to gauge exactly where Murray stands in terms of trade value around the league, but there is no doubt that it has never been higher. Coming off such an impressive season, despite an underwhelming playoff performance, Murray would be highly coveted around the league if Denver decided to openly shop him.

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