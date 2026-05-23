How a Jamal Murray-Kyrie Irving Trade Swap Could Help the Nuggets

It is uncertain how desperate the Denver Nuggets will get this offseason, but with Nikola Jokic the only safe player on the roster, we have to dive into the idea of the franchise parting with All-Star guard Jamal Murray. It would take a lot for the Nuggets to actually trade away Murray, but if they feel that change is needed, we could see it happen.

Of course, if the Nuggets trade away their first-time All-Star guard, they would do so hoping to stay competitive with their three-time MVP still at the helm. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks could be the perfect suitor. The Nuggets could have the opportunity to swap Murray for Kyrie Irving, while getting extra assets in return. Here's what a potential trade between the two sides could look like:

Sure, the Nuggets will be hesitant to part with Murray in any hypothetical trade, but this return could be what they are looking for.

Why the Nuggets say yes

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The immediate concern for the Nuggets here is Irving's health. The nine-time All-Star has not played over 60 games in a season since 2018-19, and he did not play at all in the 2025-26 season due to a torn ACL. This would already be a huge risk for the Nuggets due to his poor health, but it could also pay off.

When healthy, Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA. While he is slightly declining at age 34, he still plays at an elite level when on the court. In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 47.3% from the field, 40.1% from three-point range, and 91.6% from the charity stripe.

'24 Kyrie postseason scoring pic.twitter.com/nf3Sg1Sxi8 — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) May 22, 2026

Similar to Murray, Irving would exceptionally play off Jokic, while not demanding the ball too much. He is one of the most efficiently impactful guards in recent NBA memory, and could be an ideal fit in Denver, as long as he can stay healthy. Again, though, that seems like a big ask.

Unlike Murray, though, Irving is not on a huge contract. He is owed $39.5 million next season ($11M less than Murray) with a player option worth $42.4 million in 2027-28. Murray, on the other hand, is guaranteed $57.5 million in the 2028-29 season, being much more of a financial burden for the Nuggets.

To sweeten the deal for the Nuggets, they would also receive Max Christie, who has emerged as a productive guard. The 23-year-old is on an affordable contract, being owed $8.3 million next season with an $8.9 million player option the following year. He would be a great fit in Denver's bench unit, giving them some valuable backcourt depth with Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown both hitting free agency.

The Nuggets would also land the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, giving them two first-round picks to use this summer. With the No. 9 selection, they could target an instant-impact prospect like Yaxel Lendeborg, Brayden Burries, or Aday Mara to improve their young core and overall roster.

All in all, the Nuggets would bring in an immediate All-Star guard replacement for Murray, while also adding a young guard in Christie and a top-ten pick in the draft, giving them the opportunity to add another potential star if things fall their way. If the Nuggets got this deal for Murray, it would be a great chance to cut costs without taking a huge hit to their roster.

Why the Mavericks say yes

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

This seems like a lot to give up for Murray, but that is the price for a star-caliber point guard. Murray might be a more expensive option than Irving, but he is more reliable and arguably better at this stage of their careers.

Murray is coming off the best year of his career, as the 29-year-old guard is seemingly at the peak of his career. If the Mavericks want to capitalize on Cooper Flagg while he is still on his rookie contract, bringing in Murray would do just that. Ideally, they would do this as part of a larger plan to build an immediate contender, but this move alone would do wonders for them.

Jamal Murray this season:



— 25.4 PPG (career-high)

— 7.1 APG (career-high)

— 3.3 3PM (career-high)

— 43.5 3P% (career-high)

— 62.2 TS% (career-high)

— Led Nuggets in PTS

— Led Nugget in 3P

— All-Star



All-NBA? pic.twitter.com/kKH7En2moB — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 12, 2026

The biggest downside to this deal for the Mavericks is trading away the No. 9 pick, which they could use to help their long-term future alongside Flagg, but using it as a win-now trade piece could be the direction they want to move. With the new president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri, running the show in Dallas, he could be looking to take a swing in his first offseason.

Getting rid of an injury-prone guard to bring in a star at the height of his career seems like a low-risk move for the Mavericks, especially with the cap space to take on Murray's contract with minimal concern.

While this is more of a risk for the Nuggets, this could be a win-win move for both sides. It will take a lot for the Nuggets to consider trading away Murray, but this return could certainly get it done, while the Mavericks would likely love to add a player of Murray's caliber at this price.

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