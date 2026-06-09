Nuggets Part With Jamal Murray in Gutsy Mock Trade With Clippers

This offseason, the only untouchable on the Denver Nuggets' roster is three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. While that does not mean they will be trading away his entire supporting cast, they will at least consider some moves they likely would not have thought about in the past.

Of course, the most shocking trade candidate in Denver is All-Star guard Jamal Murray. Denver's tandem of Jokic and Murray has been one of the best in the NBA over the past few years, and it would take a lot for the franchise to break them up. However, if the right deal comes in, we could see it happen.

In this hypothetical trade, the Nuggets would send Murray to the L.A. Clippers for a return that would be worth considering:

Why the Nuggets do this trade

While it seems unlikely for the Nuggets to actually part with Murray, they could be looking to get off his expensive contract. Murray is owed about $161.5 million over the next three years, and with Jokic expected to sign a historic contract extension this summer, they will have a lot of money owed to just two players.

It would not be surprising if the Nuggets tried to cut their big contracts down this offseason, but obviously, they still want to contend for a championship. Sure, Garland is a downgrade to Murray, but he is not a bad option, by any means.

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

In the 2024-25 season, he averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 steals through 75 games, while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range. His 2025-26 campaign was overshadowed by a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Clippers and injuries that limited him to just 45 appearances. Still, he put together a productive season.

Garland is a two-time All-Star, yet it feels like he does not have the same upside as Murray. Regardless, the Nuggets would feel comfortable with Garland running their offense, and not to mention, Jokic would likely be able to get the most out of the talented point guard.

Darius Garland's handles are ABSURD 😳 pic.twitter.com/17ke7GuMbE — NBA (@NBA) March 24, 2026

Garland is owed $42.2 million for the 2026-27 season and $44.9 million the next, before hitting free agency in 2028. He is guaranteed about $74.4 million less than Murray, making this an obvious money-saving move.

Regardless of saving money, though, a one-for-one swap would still be lopsided. That is why the Nuggets could also take one of the best defenders in the league, Kris Dunn, from the Clippers in this deal. The Nuggets are desperate for a defensive presence of Dunn's caliber, as having a player capable of defending the opposing team's best player would be a game-changer. Dunn is also on an expiring contract, worth $5.7 million.

They would also receive a 2029 first-rounder, originally owned by the Philadelphia 76ers. The Clippers own three first-rounders in the 2029 draft, and the Nuggets should be able to pry the least valuable of the three from them. Of course, it might get to a point where the Clippers are simply more content with keeping Garland and Dunn, but there are certainly reasons for them to want Murray.

Why the Clippers do this trade

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Clippers are in a position where they will either be trading Kawhi Leonard this offseason or giving him a viable supporting cast to compete for a championship. If they go with the latter, trading for Murray makes sense.

Murray is a much more proven star than Garland, especially coming off the best season of his career, and would be the perfect offensive engine to take pressure off Leonard.

JAMAL MURRAY BEATS THE Q2 BUZZER FROM BEYOND HALF-COURT 🎯



HE HAD 23 PTS (5 3PM) IN THE FIRST HALF 🔥



WE ARE TIED AT THE BREAK IN GAME 2! pic.twitter.com/tna3lAPGla — NBA (@NBA) April 21, 2026

Even if things do not work out for the Clippers before Leonard's contract expires after next season, Murray could be the star L.A. wants for the near future. Murray has never had the opportunity to show what he can do as the team's best player. In a potential post-Kawhi Leonard era, the Clippers could lean on Murray to show why he is one of the best point guards in the NBA and that he can lead his own team.

This might be too much of an all-in move for the Clippers, especially taking on Murray's big contract, but he could be the co-star they are looking to give Leonard to keep him happy in Los Angeles.

This star swap seems pretty unrealistic for both sides, but both teams are coming off a disappointing season and could be looking to shake things up.

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