Jonas Valanciunas Expects the Nuggets to Decide His Future Soon

Now that the NBA Finals are over, the 2026 offseason is fully underway. Many fans and analysts are anticipating a busy offseason for the Denver Nuggets, while others expect the franchise to stay quiet. Regardless, they will at least be looking for minor moves to save money.

The most likely move that Denver has up its sleeve this summer is waiving veteran center Jonas Valanciunas. While guys like Cam Johnson, Christian Braun, and Aaron Gordon seem to be on the trade block, if the Nuggets are to part with anyone on the roster this offseason, it would be Valanciunas.

And, we will likely know what the Nuggets are planning very soon. During his annual basketball camp in Lithuania, Valanciunas talked about the upcoming decision the Nuggets are expected to make regarding his future with the franchise.

"They have to decide for themselves what direction the team will take and what they want to do," he said, via BasketNews. "The season was not what we expected because we definitely did not meet expectations. I think they have decisions to make. Everything should become clear around the NBA Draft. There is not much time left."

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Of course, it feels grim to say "there is not much time left," but that is the reality of his situation. He likely has an idea of what the Nuggets are planning to do, and he suggests that the rest of us will find out in the next week.

A harsh business

If the Nuggets ultimately decide to waive Valanciunas, it is a pure business move. Valanciunas is under contract for $10 million next season, but only $2 million is guaranteed. By waiving him, the Nuggets will save $8 million, and in their tight financial situation, every dollar matters.

Granted, Valanciunas has likely been anticipating this move for a while. Valanciunas was initially guaranteed nothing for the 2026-27 season, but early into the 2025-26 season, the two sides reportedly agreed to guarantee $2 million of his contract, while pushing the guarantee date back from June 29 to July 8.

Jonas Valanciunas and the Nuggets amended his contract to push back his 2026 guarantee date for $2 million. What it means: https://t.co/24gtgZOfbm — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) November 7, 2025

This move has been in the works for several months, and now the clock is simply ticking for when they will ultimately launch Valanciunas into free agency.

What's next for Valanciunas?

While the 34-year-old veteran center could likely land on his feet with another NBA team, he could ultimately be looking to finally make the jump overseas. There was plenty of talk about Valanciunas potentially leaving for Europe after he was traded to the Nuggets last offseason, and now that he is expected to be out of his NBA contract, it seems much more likely.

“Many have paid attention to me, they have contacted me," Valanciunas said in late May. "There were talks with two teams and one Lithuanian club. The conversations are ongoing, and we will make a decision when the time comes because Denver has the final say on my contract."

We will likely see Valanciunas return to Lithuania next season after just one year in Denver, which would likely mark the end of his NBA career. However, that may not be the case. We will get the official word on his future in Denver by July 8, although he expects to know before the NBA Draft on June 23.

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