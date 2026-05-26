Jonas Valanciunas Raises Doubt on Nuggets Future, Could Head to Europe

The Denver Nuggets have an array of roster decisions to make ahead of next season to get this roster back on track to championship contention.

One of those decisions will rely on what'll happen with veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas, who's currently signed onto a non-guaranteed contract worth $10 million that could leave Denver $8 million freed up in cap space if they were to release him this summer.

But it seems like even beyond the uncertainty around Valanciunas' contract, the big man also seems to have some external interest outside of the U.S. that could leave him traveling overseas if Denver inevitably cuts ties with him.

Valanciunas Has Ongoing Conversations With Overseas Clubs

Valanciunas discussed some of his future plans and expectations on the show PIKENROLAS, explaining that there's some "ongoing" conversations being had with multiple clubs outside of the Nuggets.

“Many have paid attention to me, they have contacted me," Valanciunas said. "There were talks with two teams and one Lithuanian club. The conversations are ongoing, and we will make a decision when the time comes because Denver has the final say on my contract."

However, above all, Valanciunas is awaiting a final say on the Nuggets' decision for whether or not they decide to keep him onboard for another season.

Considering he's still under contract for at least one more season, staying with Denver remains the plan until further notice. But in the end, it'll really come down to Denver's choice.

"First of all, everything depends on whether they trade me, keep me, or not. That is their decision," he continued. "Right now I think their bigger question is what they will do with the roster in general, who stays and who leaves. As far as I understand, only Nikola Jokic is untouchable, while everyone else can be traded."

"I think everything will be clear in the first week of July, maybe even earlier. I want to play, I want to enjoy basketball, and I want to win. I can do everything."

Could Valanciunas Be Headed Out From Denver?

Valanciunas remained a productive piece of the Nuggets' frontcourt when he was healthy and on the floor for Denver in his first season with the team.

During his 65 games played with the Nuggets, Valanciunas finished averaging 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 58.2% from the field, playing in just over 13 minutes a night–– the lowest time on the floor he's seen throughout his NBA career.

Even while his time on the floor was brief, he still provided a nice dose of size and an interior presence in the frontcourt for when Jokic was on the bench. But the Nuggets' financial situation could make retaining him tricky.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Denver is already $16 million above the luxury tax heading into this summer, while having key free agents like Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones hitting restricted free agency with new deals to be signed.

If the Nuggets wanted to retain both, there would almost have to be some moves around the edges in terms of financials for Denver to avoid any penalty, whether that be due to the first apron or the luxury tax.

That makes Valanciunas wildly expendable for the Nuggets' cost-cutting. And if he does wind up off the roster by the time July rolls around, it seems like heading overseas remains a real possibility.

As mentioned by Valanciunas, the unraveling of his situation should begin to ramp up closer to July. But it seems like a split between Denver and their backup big man could be well within the range of possibilities.

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