What Jonas Valanciunas Said About His Future With the Nuggets

Among the notable decisions the Denver Nuggets have facing them this offseason, one of those will be circling around the future of veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas.

Valanciunas comes off his first year in Denver following his 2025 offseason trade that brought him to town from the Sacramento Kings, where he would be a nice asset to back up Nikola Jokic, that brought some quality size and rebounding ability.

But the Nuggets will have to make the choice of whether or not they want to keep Valanciunas for a second season.

Valanciunas currently sits on a non-guaranteed deal entering next season worth $10 million, where the Nuggets can either decide to pay the full amount for the coming year or release him to save $8 million and incur a cap hit of just $2 million.

It remains to be seen what happens with that situation just yet. But based on some recent comments from Valanciunas via BasketNews' Mykolas Abrutis, he still has some hope surrounding a potential return to Denver.

"There’s always hope," Valanciunas said about his Nuggets future. "We’ll see what moves and decisions the management makes. Everything is in their hands. Right now, the work is happening in the front office - they’re handling things. We’ll see what they decide."

Jonas Valanciunas Welcomes Return to Denver

Valanciunas played 65 regular season games with the Nuggets, where he would go on to average 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in just 13 minutes a night; a solid impact in a limited amount of time on the floor.

The production was strong enough for Valanciunas to warrant a roster spot for next year's roster talent-wise. But the big question remains whether or not the Nuggets can afford his deal when factoring in the cap implications they'll be faced with this offseason.

When combining Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones' pending free agency with the Nuggets' state of being more than $16 million over the luxury tax, Denver doesn't have a ton of flexibility to work with as is. Cutting Valanciunas to free up $8 million would be an easy way to shed some cap.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman talks with center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during a substitution during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Regardless of the financial logistics that may or may not lead to Valanciunas' return, the Nuggets big man certainly isn't satisfied with how this past season ended. And if he's on board, he'll be ready for a better result come next year.

"We finished on a bitter note. It was a disappointing season. This isn’t what we wanted, and it’s not how we expected it to end. As the saying goes, it’s too late to change anything now. We just have to look ahead to next season," Valanciunas said.

The verdict on Valanciunas' future will likely become clearer once the Nuggets get into the depths of their offseason work and dig into roster re-construction. But at the very least, Valanciunas would be ready and willing to run it back if the opportunity presents itself.

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