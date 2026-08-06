Lonnie Walker Contract Update Has Big Implications for Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets made NBA headlines on Wednesday night after news surfaced that the team had agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal for Lonnie Walker IV, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, agent George S. Langberg of @GSLSportsGroup told ESPN. Walker was with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague after last playing in the NBA in 2024-25 and now enters his 8th season in the league. pic.twitter.com/tvxQc2RRjz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2026

Walker most recently spent his time with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague, now looking to come back to the NBA after last playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024-25 season. Walker was the 18th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has played over 340 career games throughout seven years in the league.

And upon the announcement of the deal, it initially looked as if the Nuggets were bound to bring Walker on as their 14th player on their 15-man roster.

However, it seems as if Walker's contract is not an official, traditional contract.

Lonnie Walker IV Signed a Training Camp Deal With Denver

According to Bennett Durando of the Denver Post, Walker's agreement with the Nuggets is a training camp deal, meaning that Denver still has two open roster spots heading into next season.

Lonnie Walker IV's agreement with the Nuggets is a training camp deal, league sources tell @DenverPost. He will compete for a roster spot at camp this fall. Denver still has two open spots. — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) August 6, 2026

The difference between a training camp deal and a traditional contract is significant.

While it doesn't mean that Walker can't find his way onto the Nuggets' 15-man roster by the time opening night hits, it gives the team more flexibility to decide upon who they want as their final two players to sign onto the roster.

If the previous report from Charania was correct about Walker's contract––of his deal being worth $3.3 million––it's possible that the Nuggets will guarantee Walker a partial amount or all of his salary if he's on the opening night roster, or if he's on the roster at a certain date in the season.

However, the Nuggets could also find another player they covet, or simply cut Walker before the season, and take a smaller cap hit as opposed to what a fully guaranteed contract would.

Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Walker was on an NBA floor, he played 20 games in the 2024-25 season with Philadelphia, averaging 12.4 points on 42.0% shooting from the field, paired with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

The Nuggets still have their Peyton Watson situation to resolve before the season starts, and if re-signed, would take one of the team's available roster spots. Perhaps Walker could find his way into that final 15th spot if he performs well in training camp and preseason.

However, if the Nuggets wanted to go out and sign another free agent to a veteran minimum deal, they have the flexibility to do that. And if they do, it could effectively place Walker into an intriguing competition to make the final roster spot.

So while the Walker deal could allow the Nuggets to put a pause on their free agency search to fully fill their roster out before the season, it certainly won't withhold them from going out to sign another player they like before things tip-off in October.

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