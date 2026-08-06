Lonnie Walker IV Signing Could Hurt This One Nuggets Player

On Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year, veteran minimum deal with Lonnie Walker IV, giving the former 18th-overall pick another shot at the NBA after he spent the past two years in the EuroLeague.

Adding guard depth was a glaring need for the Nuggets this offseason, and even though they really should've added more of a ball-handling point guard in this spot, Walker should help Denver's backcourt. However, the addition could hurt one young Nugget who has been patiently waiting for an opportunity: Julian Strawther.

Strawther, 24, has shown flashes through his first three years in the NBA, and after the Nuggets lost Tim Hardaway Jr., he was on an easy track to becoming the team's second-string shooting guard with no competition. Now, though, Walker could give him a run for his money.

Could Strawther lose his job?

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First of all, there is no guarantee that Walker actually pans out in Denver. Sure, he has shown that he can be a productive scorer everywhere he's ended up, spending time with the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, BC Zalgiris, and Maccabi Tel Aviv BC, but he will certainly need to prove himself in Denver.

However, Walker is an experienced guard who still knows how to score against NBA defenses. While Strawther is a much better three-point shooter, the Nuggets could find value in a guard who can get downhill and play above the rim, especially if they end up losing restricted free agent Peyton Watson via sign-and-trade.

In the EuroLeague last season, Walker averaged 15.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 35.1% from three-point range. He put up similar stats in his last NBA action in the 2024-25 season for Philadelphia, and we can likely expect a mild version of this output out of him in Denver.

Welcome to Denver, @lonniewalker_4 🏔️



Walker averaged 15.2 pts, 2.5 rebs, 2.2 asts and shot 36.5% from 3 last season while overseas.



Explosive athlete and shot creator 🎯 https://t.co/jUtcdnABwH pic.twitter.com/7zLDbGLSXs — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) August 6, 2026

Still, though, there is a chance that Walker struggles to stay in Denver's rotation. For a guard who struggles to defend and is an inconsistent three-point shooter, the Nuggets could be bringing him in to be a third-string off-ball guard, while still holding out hope for Strawther as their top guard off the bench.

Strawther needs a big year

Realistically, Strawther cannot afford to lose his job to Walker. The 24-year-old has yet to sign a contract extension with the Nuggets, meaning he is in a contract year ahead of restricted free agency in 2027.

If Strawther shows that he is capable of being Denver's long-term answer at backup shooting guard, he could earn a mid-season extension, or at least give the Nuggets a reason to retain him in RFA next summer.

Game 6 Julian Strawther pic.twitter.com/4Rlo0IiTfh — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) May 16, 2025

Fortunately for Strawther, he will have a good chance to keep his spot in Denver's rotation, despite the Walker addition. As it stands, the Nuggets do not have nearly enough offense in their second unit. Tyus Jones is strictly a ball-handler and passer, Spencer Jones is a defensive specialist who can hit open threes, and none of their backup big men can truly create for themselves.

We could see the Nuggets lean on both Strawther and Walker as offensive contributors off the bench, using Strawther's three-point shooting and Walker's downhill scoring to get the offense flowing while their starters are sidelined. Strawther should still get enough minutes to prove himself in a contract year and should really be more productive than the new addition.

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