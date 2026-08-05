Nuggets' Big Roster Concern Grows as Jalen Pickett Signs With Clippers

With restricted free agent Peyton Watson still taking the attention of the Denver Nuggets' offseason, not enough people are talking about how incomplete their roster is. Sure, they have done their job of upgrading the frontcourt with additions like Marvin Bagley III and Trevon Brazile, while even addressing their wing depth in Alpha Diallo and re-signing Spencer Jones.

However, the Nuggets' guard depth is becoming an increasing concern. The Nuggets still have two standard contracts left to use, with one likely reserved for Watson, but the final spot has to go toward a guard. And to make matters worse, they are running out of options.

After the Nuggets declined Jalen Pickett's team option, the 26-year-old guard has reportedly signed a two-way contract with the L.A. Clippers, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, eliminating Denver's opportunity to re-sign him. On top of that, Denver's other free agent guard, Bruce Brown, is doubtful to return to the Nuggets this summer.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Jalen Pickett have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. The 26-year-old guard spent the past three seasons with the Denver Nuggets where he shot 39% from 3-point range. Pickett was the 32nd pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/Ns8SrsaMI4 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) August 5, 2026

Even though the Nuggets re-signed Tyus Jones, it does not balance out the loss of Pickett, Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr., as Denver's guard room gets decimated.

Nuggets' current guard room

PG SG Jamal Murray Christian Braun Tyus Jones Julian Strawther KJ Simpson (two-way)

The Nuggets' depth at the guard spots is a brutal look. Is a bench duo of Jones and Strawther enough to help the Nuggets compete for a championship? Probably not, but what can they do at this point?

The Nuggets can certainly hold out hope for Strawther, who has shown flashes of being a productive scorer in limited spurts, but he has big shoes to fill in Hardaway Jr.'s absence. Jones is likely more fitting as a third-string point guard, but at least the Nuggets can count on him to handle the ball, find open teammates, and limit turnovers.

Julian Strawther stepped up BIG-TIME off the bench in the @nuggets Game 6 W 👏👏



🏀 15 PTS (all in the 2nd half)

🏀 3-4 3PM

🏀 20 MIN



Game 7: Sunday, 3:30pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/Soc224oq7A — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2025

It is also worth noting that the Nuggets have two open two-way slots. One will likely go toward rookie forward Bryce Hopkins, who surprisingly remains unsigned over a month after the draft, while the other could be used for extra backcourt depth.

The worst part for Denver is that we could argue that both Jalen Pickett and Bruce Brown would be better depth options than what they have right now. Sure, there is still some optimism that Brown could return, as the Nuggets might need him to, but for now, their biggest roster hole remains unsolved.

Remaining free agent guards

There are still some notable names to monitor on the free agency market, with things moving very slowly at this point. Taking a flyer on someone like Bradley Beal, Cameron Thomas, Gabe Vincent, Aaron Holiday, or Brandon Williams could be the Nuggets' most likely move at this point, but really, a reunion with Bruce Brown or Russell Westbrook would likely be more impactful.

Best available NBA free agents:



PG

J. Harden

R. Westbrook

G. Vincent

B. Williams

A. Holiday



SG

B. Mathurin (R)

B. Brown

B. Beal

C. Thomas

A. Jackson Jr.



SF

D. DeRozan



PF

P. Watson (R)

J. Kuminga

N. Batum



C

J. Duren (R)

N. Richards



Those are the unsigned projected rotation… — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 4, 2026

Westbrook, especially, could be the high-energy, reliable backup point guard that the Nuggets need. If Westbrook did not have a sour end to his 2024-25 Nuggets tenure, then a reunion could be in the cards, but it seems unlikely.

Until the Nuggets actually make a move to bolster their backcourt depth, this will be a major talking point. The Nuggets cannot compete in a grueling Western Conference with Jones, Strawther, and Simpson as their only backup guards, and surely the front office knows that as well.

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