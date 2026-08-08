NBA Legend Dan Issel Sends Clear Message to Nuggets About Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets have had a quiet 2026 offseason, despite constant rumors circulating about restricted free agent Peyton Watson, and many fans are concerned that the franchise is not trying hard enough to compete for a title. There was some expectation this offseason that the Nuggets had some big moves in store, but they have been underwhelming.

With three-time MVP Nikola Jokic at the prime of his career, the Nuggets need to make sure they do not let it go to waste. Nuggets legend and Hall of Fame forward Dan Issel recently echoed that take, saying that the franchise needs to get Jokic some help in the next year or two so he can compete for another championship.

"I just hope that [Jokic] gets the help in the next year or two, because he deserves to be more than just a one-time champion," Issel told the DNVR Nuggets Podcast.

“I’ve never seen anything like it.”



“I just hope he gets the help in the next year or two because he deserves to be more than just a 1-time champion.”



- @DanIssel44 on Nikola Jokic 🃏🐴 pic.twitter.com/nODyUQNVbP — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) August 7, 2026

Right now, the Nuggets are still trying to contend for a championship with a similar core that helped them win it all in 2023, with Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon as Jokic's main co-stars. However, there is some doubt that they are still enough in 2026 and beyond.

Since winning it all three years ago, the Nuggets have suffered two second-round playoff exits, and most recently, were knocked out in the first round at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. It seemed clear that changes needed to be made after that, but they are attempting to run it back with the same core once again.

What changes can Denver make?

The only obvious constant for Denver has to be Jokic. As Issel says, the Serbian superstar is one of a kind.

"I've never seen anything like it," Issel said. "People ask me, 'Who do you compare him to?' And there is no comparison. He's the unicorn."

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts towards the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether that means breaking up Denver's "big three" by parting with Murray or Gordon, or significantly shaking up their supporting cast of Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, and others, the Nuggets might have to rethink the way they build around Jokic.

Especially if the Nuggets re-sign Peyton Watson, we will likely see a consequentially larger trade as Denver tries to keep their luxury tax bill to a minimum and get back below the second apron. In that scenario, we could see the franchise field more offers for Johnson or Gordon, but there is no telling if that is the right solution to Denver's issues.

In the Nuggets' defense, as they look to run it back at least one more time, it might not be the worst idea. Last season, the Nuggets' core was dismantled by injuries and picked apart in the playoffs by a Timberwolves team that simply outworked them. If they have those problems again in their 2026-27 campaign, then it should be a no-brainer to make bigger changes. But for now, keeping their top contributors together for another run at a title might be their best shot.

Keeping an eye on Jokic's contract

Nikola Jokic is eligible to sign a 5-year, $359.5M contract next summer as a free agent — making it the largest deal in NBA history, per @BobbyMarks42



This would push Jokic’s on-court career earnings to $724M. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XCZ9QIKJYD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 4, 2026

Jokic has now declined the opportunity to sign a contract extension for two consecutive offseasons, giving fans another reason to worry about how the franchise builds its team around him.

Next offseason, Jokic will be eligible for a historic five-year contract extension, but if he feels like staying in Denver is no longer his best option, he could simply decline his player option for 2027-28 and enter unrestricted free agency.

The Nuggets have to be very careful about how they handle this team next season, as Jokic needs to be confident that sticking around in Denver is his best long-term opportunity to compete.

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