David Adelman Sets Goal for Nuggets' Final Eight Games

The Denver Nuggets have won four consecutive games ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday, as they are seemingly finding their rhythm at the perfect time. With just eight games left in the regular season, the Nuggets are doing what they can to get healthy and clean up their mistakes.

Ahead of their game against the Jazz, Nuggets head coach David Adelman revealed what he wants the team to accomplish in the final stretch of the season.

"I’d like to get a solidified rotation as best I can. The minute restriction does affect that a little bit, but at least we get to see these lineups with enough minutes to take a look at the film and make quality decisions not just off feel but really looking at it," Adelman said.

Having a healthy rotation

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With Peyton Watson officially active for Friday's contest against the Jazz, it will be just the second time since November that the Nuggets will have a fully healthy rotation. Of course, they can hope that everyone is available for each of the final eight games, as they need all the reps they can get together to find their rhythm as a unit.

Adelman brings up Watson's minute restriction as a potential limitation as they try to get used to their full rotation. Sure, it would be great to see the rotation in playoff form, but keeping everyone healthy is the top priority.

He also expresses how important it is for the players to find their roles and play winning basketball down the stretch to prepare for the postseason.

"I think beyond that ... it’s being unselfish nightly, it could be your night or it couldn’t be. If your unit doesn’t play great and I put somebody else in, that’s just what we’re trying to do to win games. Those are the two things in our mind, solidifying the rotation and everybody can say they’ll do whatever is best for the team. ... You do what you have to do to win the game. You put the people on the court that you think are playing well that night alongside our main people, and I think that will be key," Adelman finished.

The Nuggets are in fourth place in the West at 46-28 heading into Friday's game, just 1.5 games behind the third-place Los Angeles Lakers. If they can continue to extend their winning streak down this final stretch, especially with a relatively light schedule, Denver should be able to make up some ground from when they were dealing with a slew of injuries.