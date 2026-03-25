Where Nuggets' NBA Title Odds Stand With Under 10 Games Left

The Denver Nuggets have been trending up within the past week.

Now on a three-game win streak after their latest victory vs. the Phoenix Suns, the Nuggets have taken clear command of the four-seed in the West with just over two weeks left in the regular season. It's a major turnaround from where Denver was sitting a couple of weeks back when they were stuck at a .500 record following the All-Star break, to now having caught their stride at the right time.

And as the Nuggets have been moving in the right direction, so have their odds to come away with this year's Larry O'Brien Trophy.

According to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Nuggets are currently ranked with the fifth-best odds (+1000) to win this year's NBA Finals, and come in with the third-best odds in the Western Conference.

Ahead of the Nuggets was a clear favorite in the OKC Thunder leading the pack (+135), followed by a two-way tie for second with the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics (+600), while the Cleveland Cavaliers sit just above Denver with the fourth-best odds (+950).

Nuggets Among Top 5 Best Odds to Win NBA Title

It makes sense as to why the Nuggets have seen their stock on the rise within recent weeks–– and it mainly centers upon the one big factor that hasn't gone their way for most of the season: health.

Now that Peyton Watson has made his return from his weeks-long hamstring injury this weekend, it's allowed Denver to roll out a fully healthy rotation for the first time since November; both in the starting five and down the bench.

As a result, it's finally allowed the Nuggets to showcase just why they were so highly discussed as a top team in the West entering the season. They're deeper than ever, have potent scoring threats all around the room for one of the best offenses in the NBA, and of course, have one of the best players in the sport with Nikola Jokic leading the way.

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman reacts in the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As long as they can remain healthy for the rest of the season extent of their playoff run that's on the horizon, there's a really high ceiling to be had with this team. But it certainly won't be without some steep competition to face within the West in the process.

In the event the Nuggets stick as the fourth seed in the West and all holds to form atop them in the conference standings, they'll be tasked with a likely first-round matchup against either the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Houston Rockets; both notably talented and each being teams that had a strong case to finish as a top-four seed themselves.

If they make it out of that series, they'll be up against the reigning champion Thunder; a team not only the current title favorites but a group that's been giving the Nuggets fits all season. OKC is currently 3-0 in the season series against Denver with one game to go before the playoffs, and could lead to their first sweep since 2015-16.

It'll certainly be a tall task for the Nuggets to make their title aspirations come to fruition after a season faced with tons of adversity. But having done it before three years ago, there's no reason to believe Jokic and Co. can't make it happen again if the right pieces fall into place.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.