Nuggets Injury Report Shows Good News for Jazz Game

The Denver Nuggets are up against the Utah Jazz for their third meeting of the 2025-26 season after taking care of business in their previous two outings.

Now, they'll be heading into this one on Friday with a chance of beating the Jazz for their ninth-consecutive matchup, dating back to 2024.

Here's what to expect in terms of injuries for the matchup in the Mile High:

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

OUT - David Roddy (two-way)



OUT - KJ Simpson (two-way)

It's an eye-catching turnout on the injury report for the Nuggets, as they'll be without any injuries to note; a wild difference compared to how beaten-up the rotation has been all season long.

The only names listed out for the action will be the Nuggets' pair of two-way signees, David Roddy and KJ Simpson. Considering neither was likely to find their way into the rotation, it's not a surprise that either will be ruled out of the contest.

That means for both Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon, who have both been slowly easing their way back into the lineup from their recent hamstring injuries, are now activated and ready to go at home against the Jazz.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It'll be only the second time since the beginning of November that the Nuggets have been without any injuries to their rotation, making for a breath of fresh air for David Adelman to be able to roll out a fully healthy lineup.

Watson, in what will only be his second game back from his injury, could very well still be on a minutes restriction that limits him to a smaller allotment of time and keeps him within the second unit. But having him in the lineup, or any stretch, is a good step in the right direction regardless.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Isaiah Collier (hamstring)



OUT - Keyonte George (hamstring)



OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



PROBABLE - Kyle Filipowski (illness)



OUT - Blake Hinson (two-way)

As for the Jazz, they'll be down several pieces of their rotation as they've been throughout recent weeks.

Their top stars, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Keyonte George, will all be out with their extended injuries that have sidelined them for the past several games. Isaiah Collier, their standout second-year guard, will also miss a fourth straight game due to a sore hamstring, and leaves the Jazz's backcourt rotation severely depleted.

In terms of the good news on the Jazz's injury report, Kyle Filipowski appears to be on an upwards trend after missing last game against the Washington Wizards with an illness, but will still leave Utah without seven players even if he's elevated.

Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh also appear to be healthy and ready to suit up, giving the Jazz two solid young scorers on the wing that can keep their shorthanded lineup afloat on the offensive end.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Nuggets lands at 7 p.m. MT in Ball Arena.