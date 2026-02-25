David Adelman Sets New Goal Amid Nuggets' Injury Problems

The Denver Nuggets have not had a fully healthy lineup in over three months, and with less than two months until the playoffs, the clock is ticking for them to get everyone back on the floor.

As it stands, the Nuggets remain without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, who are both sidelined with hamstring strains. However, head coach David Adelman hopes to get everyone back on the floor soon. At practice on Tuesday, Adelman set a new goal for having all his players healthy again, hoping Denver can have a full-strength lineup for the final 20 games of the season.

"My hope is that we get the full group back with 20 games to go. That would be what I would pray for nightly," Adelman said. "Just so we can actually see what it is. We have the ten games we had to start the season. Those ten games were very successful. We were 8-2. Statistically, we're as good as anybody in the NBA. But that's been a long time coming, so I don't know what we'll be when everyone gets back, but we need to play."

Can the Nuggets get everyone back next week?

Heading into Wednesday's matchup with the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets have 24 games left in their 2025-26 campaign. By setting the bar at 20 games, the Nuggets would still be shorthanded for their next four games, but it would be well worth it if they could get everyone back next week.

When asked how realistic this goal is, Adelman gave some optimistic insight into Gordon and Watson's recoveries.

"Peyton and Aaron are progressing well. Yesterday, they were in here playing with our coaches, conditioning, but they got some full contact in. We saw a lot of growth there. ... I think it's more about confidence to explode and be O.K. with what an NBA game is like as opposed to a workout out here. Once they get that comfort level back, mentally, the physical part follows that, then we'll have two extremely impactful players back in the rotation," Adelman said.

Nov 28, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (C) looks on from the bench with guard Peyton Watson (8) in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

If Adelman's goal comes to fruition, Gordon and Watson would both be back in the lineup for a pivotal matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 5. And to say the Nuggets would need them back for that stretch of games would be an understatement.

After that Lakers matchup, the Nuggets face the New York Knicks, the OKC Thunder, the Houston Rockets, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Lakers again. Based on how the Nuggets have struggled against top opponents with Gordon and Watson sidelined, having them both back for that grueling stretch would be huge.

The Nuggets have battled numerous significant injuries throughout the season, headlined by Nikola Jokic's month-long absence, but the only thing that matters is being healthy for the playoffs. If the Nuggets can go the final 20 games of the regular season healthy and head into the playoffs with everyone available, they will have a great shot at winning a title.