Nuggets HC Gives Injury Updates on Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson

Before the NBA All-Star break, the Denver Nuggets were one of the most banged-up teams in the league. Unfortunately, as they come back from the break, there are still a couple of significant injuries holding them back.

Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson are both dealing with hamstring strains with initial return timetables of four-to-six weeks. On Wednesday, the team returned to practice, and head coach David Adelman gave an update on where the two forwards stand.

"Aaron did a little bit [in practice] that was allowed. Peyton did not," Adelman said. "Again, it's one of those fluid situations. It's going to be day-to-day. I know I've said that all year, I'm sure it's annoying, but it just is what it is. Some days they look like they could come back tomorrow, and other days it's like, 'oh, there's still a week or ten days.' ... Whoever suits up tomorrow is who we're going to coach and prepare."

Gordon and Watson remain sidelined

On the bright side, Gordon was at least able to participate in practice to an extent, but neither forward will likely return anytime soon. Gordon has not played since January 23, meaning it has been almost a month since he went down. He has already missed nine straight games, and the Nuggets are just 4-5 in that span.

It is clear that the Nuggets need Gordon back, but making sure he is at least healthy for the postseason is the top priority.

"As soon as those guys come back, obviously, what they can bring to our team is immense," Adelman continued. "Especially if we're going to be talking about the defensive end. What Aaron brings offensively with the mismatches, and what Peyton's brought this year off the bounce, we're missing them. But what we have is enough."

It is very unfortunate that Watson's breakout season has come at the expense of an extended injury absence, but similar to Gordon, the Nuggets are simply hoping they can be healthy for the playoffs.

Watson's injury happened more recently, as he went down in their game on February 4. Of course, he was sidelined for the final three games leading up to the All-Star break, and will still likely be out until early to mid-March.

The Nuggets are arguably the most dangerous team in the NBA when fully healthy, but the problem is that they have not been able to stay healthy. This Nuggets team has not been at full strength since the 11th game of the season, yet they have managed to hold onto third place in the West with a 35-20 record at the break.

The Nuggets' first action after the All-Star break will be against the L.A. Clippers on Thursday, and while neither Gordon nor Watson will be able to suit up, Denver should be well-rested and a bit healthier after a week off.

Unfortunately, though, the Nuggets are jumping right into a back-to-back series, as they will also face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, and then have an early afternoon game on Sunday. After a week-long break, three games in just three-and-a-half days is brutal. With a couple of significant injuries already, they have to hope they can get through this stretch scratch-free.