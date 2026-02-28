Nuggets' David Adelman Blames Officiating for Nikola Jokic's Outburst

The Denver Nuggets ultimately suffered a close overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, but the highlight of the night happened between plays. After Lu Dort body-checked Nikola Jokic, chaos erupted.

Jokic jumped off the floor to confront Dort for the "unnecessary move," as the three-time MVP said after the game, but it turned into an all-out scuffle with Thunder big man Jaylin Williams also jumping in to face Jokic. Dort was ultimately ejected while Jokic and Williams each picked up a technical foul, but we have not seen the Serbian superstar that mad in a long time. So, what happened?

Of course, it was a dirty play by Dort, but Jokic's intense reaction was due to a build-up of prior physicality. Nuggets head coach David Adelman placed blame on the officiating, as he felt that Jokic reacted because of what was happening throughout the game.

"I think his frustration is sometimes because the game's officiated differently out on the floor than it is near the basket. I think he was reacting to what was being done to him. His reaction isn't going to be to cower away. He's competitive. When we play them again, whatever it is in like ten days, I'm sure it'll be the exact same way," Adelman said.

Adelman calls out the officiating

It is no secret that defenses are extra physical with Jokic, and the Thunder seem to always take it to the next level. Of course, that is a fine strategy, but the officials cannot allow their physicality to dictate the game. In Friday's loss, Jokic shot just five free throws, despite being beaten up everywhere on the floor.

"I know why he's frustrated," Adelman continued. "I can feel his frustration with all the contact out there. He shot five free throws. It's just part of the game. The closer you get to the basket, it seems like for a bigger guy it seems like it's called a little bit different. But he has to react to that the right way. Concentrate and finish through contact. Obviously, with Dort's play, I think that took it to another level for him. He felt like it was malicious."

The Nuggets and Thunder undoubtedly have a budding rivalry, and moments like this are why their matchups are always must-watch TV. However, the Nuggets need Jokic to stay composed if they meet in the playoffs for the second straight year.

In Friday's loss, Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 14 assists, but shot just 9-25 from the field and 2-10 from three-point range. As the best player in the world, Jokic needs to find ways to power through physical defense, even if he is not getting the foul calls that he should.

The Nuggets and Thunder will face off again in Oklahoma City on March 9, and it certainly would not shock anyone if they met again in the postseason. With how these two teams seem to hate each other, we will take all the matchups we can get.