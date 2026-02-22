Nuggets' David Adelman Gets Honest About Nikola Jokic's Injury

While he was still stringing together some impressive stat lines, even posting four consecutive triple-doubles, it was obvious that something was wrong with Nikola Jokic. The Denver Nuggets lost five of seven games, and Jokic was turning the ball over more than normal, while being far less efficient than we are used to seeing.

Of course, many assumed it was because Jokic just returned from a month-long absence due to a knee injury, but it is actually a different injury that has been bothering him. Jokic is dealing with a wrist injury, and while he is not opening up about how it is impacting him, Nuggets head coach David Adelman spoke up about it.

“I mean, he won’t admit it, but it’s bothering him,” Adelman told The Denver Post's Bennett Durando. “It really is. I think he’s shooting the ball sometimes to see where he’s at with it nightly. But as you know, it improves. And when he gets hit, he has to deal with it for a week or two weeks or whatever it is.

"I think we all know when he’s right, his splits, his shooting splits are absolutely unbelievable. So if he’s having problems making shots around the rim or free throws or whatever it might be, it’s not because it’s Nikola struggling. He’s going through something. So he’ll be fine. He’ll get through it.”

Oct 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman directs center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokic's wrist is "bothering" him

Jokic's play has certainly taken a hit since returning from his extended injury absence, although it is hard to tell by looking at the box score. Outside of some extra turnovers and worse efficiency, Jokic is still putting up monster numbers.

Since returning from injury, Jokic is averaging 25.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game, while shooting 51% from the field and 32.4% from three-point range. Sure, this is not the 30-point triple-double he has been averaging for most of the season, but on the surface, it is hard to tell he would be struggling at all.

Nikola Jokic this season:



28.6 PPG

12.3 RPG (1st)

10.5 APG (1st)

59/41/83%



We have NEVER seen a season like this 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YVitzbZYQn — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) February 21, 2026

Adelman being open about Jokic's recent struggles is certainly a relief, because there have been reasons for fans to be concerned with how he has been playing. His comments were before Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and Jokic quickly followed it up by dropping 32 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and just two turnovers on 10-15 shooting in a dominant 54-point win, all without playing the fourth quarter.

While Jokic had a rough stretch, he was finally seen without the giant wrist wrap he has been wearing, and if Friday's performance was any indication, we could start seeing the Jokic we are used to.

“I’m not going to say I’m playing through pain,” Jokic told Durando. “Especially on camera.”

While Jokic will not admit he has been playing through some pain, Adelman's comments and Jokic's recent play tell us everything we need to know. The main priority is having Jokic healthy for the postseason, but it is worth keeping in mind that he can miss just one more game before being ruled ineligible for end-of-season awards.