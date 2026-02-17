Nikola Jokic's Recent Play Catches Flak From NBA Analyst

Nikola Jokic returned to action after a month-long absence due to a knee injury, but there is a consensus feeling that he has not been the same player. The Denver Nuggets were just 3-4 in seven games with Jokic leading up to the All-Star break, and it did not seem like Jokic was playing at his usual MVP level.

While Jokic has still been stuffing the stat sheet, even dropping four straight triple-doubles, he has not been the same player that he was before the injury. Jokic recorded 16 total turnovers in his last two games before the All-Star break, and it is not only Nuggets fans noticing his declining play.

ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst noted Jokic's recent poor play on an episode of Brian Windhorst and the Hoop Collective.

"He's putting up triple-doubles, but he's not the same player as he was before the injury," Windhorst said about Jokic. "He's turning the ball over like crazy. One of the things that Jokic does when you watch him is his mastery of the control of the ball. Even when the ball is out of his hands, he's got incredible control over it. ... He just hasn't been quite as sharp. While he's playing, he is not looking like the MVP."

Jokic's recent flaws

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, Windhorst is spot on. It is great that Jokic is able to play, but he has not been himself. Of course, we can assume that the injury has impacted him.

The Nuggets have won just three of seven games since Jokic returned from injury, and while he is still putting up monster numbers since missing a month, there is some concern. The injury seemed to also impact him over the All-Star break, as the three-time MVP played just the first five minutes in the All-Star Game before sitting out for the rest of the night.

This seven-game stretch after missing 16 straight games should certainly be taken with a grain of salt, as it will be much more important to monitor the superstar big man after he has had a week of rest. The same goes for the Nuggets team as a whole, as just because they lost to four title contenders in a five-game span does not mean they are in trouble.

Feb 9, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What's next for the Nuggets?

The Nuggets are still on break until Thursday, when Jokic and Jamal Murray will play in a familiar place. The Nuggets are facing the LA Clippers in the Intuit Dome just a handful of days after hosting the All-Star Game, and while fans should be excited for this team to get back in action, Thursday's matchup starts a challenging slate to close out the month.

The Nuggets will immediately play a back-to-back series, as they will face the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Friday. Then, the Nuggets will face the Golden State Warriors on the road, the Boston Celtics at home, and the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road to finish February action.

Jokic and the entire Nuggets team will need to be extra sharp coming out of the All-Star break, as they get right into a challenging stretch of games after a week-long rest.

With the season that Murray has had, especially what he did while Jokic was out for a month with a knee injury, he undoubtedly deserves a spot among the league's best. Of course, if he can close the season strong and the Nuggets stick around the top three of the Western Conference, he should secure his spot on All-NBA.

