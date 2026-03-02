Nuggets HC Addresses Puzzling Lineup Decision After Loss to Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the coldest teams in the NBA recently, and a loss on Sunday did not help. By falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-108, the Nuggets have now lost eight of their last 12 games, and Sunday's home loss to Minnesota was certainly one of the most frustrating.

Sunday's loss was dictated by short stints in the game, and the first two minutes of the second quarter were one of the defining moments. The Nuggets dominated the first quarter, holding a 31-22 lead, but what did the Nuggets do to start the second quarter? Roll with a lineup that did not include either Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray. So instead of the Nuggets extending their lead, the Timberwolves opened the period on a 9-0 run to tie the game.

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman addressed his decision to sit Jokic and Murray at the same time, but admitted that he feels like he needs at least one of them on the floor at all times.

"I did tonight, it was just from what happened in OKC. I mean it’s three of the four times they were both off the court. I will say this, throughout the season we’ve been really good doing that," Adelman said. "... Throughout the early part of the season, we ran our offense through Cam and Tim, and it was really successful. Right now, there’s not a lot of flow to it. So, I’m going to have to force-feed those guys minutes until we get full again and there’s more options off the bench."

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adelman says that their lineup without Jokic and Murray has worked in the past, but it is obvious that it is not working right now. In their six-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Jokic finished with a plus-15 rating. In their nine-point loss to Minnesota, he finished at plus-four. The team is getting destroyed in non-Jokic minutes, and taking Murray off the floor at the same time certainly does not help.

Will Adelman scrap the non-Jokic and non-Murray lineups?

After it has seemingly cost them their last two games, Adelman and his coaching staff will likely need to change their rotations. However, he prefers not to stagger their minutes because of how good they are when on the floor together.

"It’s not what I like to do, I like them to play together. I don’t like when I’m taking minutes from them being on the court together," Adelman continued. "If we have to do it, then we’ll do it. This can’t happen; it’s happened two games in a row. It has cost us big time and quick, 12-0, 12-2, 11-2. 11-0, whatever it is. It can’t happen in this high level of a game."

After missing his first two shots, Nikola Jokić:



Made a midrange jumper.

Dunked.

Scored in the paint.

Hit a reverse layup.

Scored in the paint.



Joker (13 PTS, 4 AST) was responsible for 22 of DEN's 31 1Q points! pic.twitter.com/uHobjqJJg3 — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2026

Of course, this is not the only problem in Denver's recent losses, but this is certainly a lesson for Adelman and the team for the playoffs. It is always different in the regular season, but in the playoffs, they know they cannot sit Jokic and Murray at the same time.

It is also worth noting that with Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson sidelined, their rotations are already suboptimal. Still, though, Adelman has to adjust.