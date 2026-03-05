Nuggets HC Reveals Reality of How Nikola Jokic Is Defended

All eyes were on Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic last week against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as he got into a heated scuffle with Lu Dort and Jaylin Williams. Jokic promptly reacted to being body-checked by Dort, and since then, many people have been questioning how Jokic is defended and officiated differently than other stars.

At practice on Wednesday, Nuggets head coach David Adelman voiced his frustrations with how Jokic is treated, sharing the reality of how the three-time MVP is defended.

"Nobody's being guarded like [Jokic] in the league. Nobody," Adelman said. "Nobody's going at the knees of other MVPs. Nobody's taking shots like he's taking. But that's our reality. We have to continue to try to win games. He has to play through that physicality. I have to find places on the court where he can play in space. There's no excuses because the whistle—if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. The game continues. We'll deal with it as long as we can. At the same time, I have no problem with him reacting."

"Nobody's being guarded like him in the league. Nobody. Nobody's going at the knees of other MVP's. Nobody's taking the shots like he's taking."



"But that's our reality."



"I have no problem with him reacting."



- David Adelman on how Nikola Jokic is officiated 🃏🗣️ pic.twitter.com/yBkUYC7Q6q — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) March 4, 2026

Jokic's unfair treatment

Most superstars around the league, like Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for example, get extra foul calls when they are being defended with some physicality. Jokic seems to be the opposite. Granted, Jokic is also a physical player, but most times, it is because defenders are allowed to do whatever they want against him.

Many fans around the league have called out Jokic's "antics," like flailing his arms or trying to draw fouls, but it is because the officials are not calling it when he actually gets fouled. Every superstar in the league tries to sell contact, and typically, it is because they know the officials will call it. Jokic does it because he knows the officials will not call it otherwise.

Lu Dort with an absolutely dirty play on Nikola Jokic.



No room for this in the NBA.pic.twitter.com/Ft4z5QQwtu — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 28, 2026

Of course, Jokic is a 6-foot-11, 280-pound monster, so he will not draw as many foul calls as smaller guards do. Still, though, just because he is bigger than most defenders does not mean he is not getting fouled. In fact, he gets fouled more than other players because of his size.

It is good for Adelman to speak out about the treatment that Jokic gets, but time will tell if anything changes with how he is defended.

Jokic's impact this season

Despite how he is being defended and officiated, Jokic is still putting together an MVP-caliber season. Through 46 appearances, Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game, while shooting 57% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range.

While Jokic's numbers have dipped a bit recently, and the Nuggets' success is showing for it with a 5-8 record in their last 13 games, he is still playing at a very high level.

Fortunately for Jokic, he and the Nuggets are playing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and he does not typically have many problems when Deandre Ayton is on the other side of the court, giving the three-time MVP a good chance to respond.