Nikola Jokic Reaches Numbers Not Seen Since Wilt Chamberlain

The Denver Nuggets had one of the most challenging months possible, with nine of their 11 February games against projected play-in or playoff teams, and five against undoubted title contenders. In those 11 games, unfortunately, they paid the price with a disappointing 4-7 record.

Despite their shortcomings as a team, three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic managed to record historic numbers. Coming fresh off a month-long absence due to a knee injury, Jokic averaged 25.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.6 assists per game through 11 February appearances. He became just the second player in NBA history to average 25+ points, 14+ rebounds, and 9+ assists per game in a month (min. 5 games) since Wilt Chamberlain in March 1968, per OptaSTATS.

The only other player in NBA history to average 25/14/9 in a month (min. 5 games) was Wilt Chamberlain in March 1968. pic.twitter.com/1Yekx6zEVk — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 28, 2026

Jokic's historic month

Jokic joining Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record a certain statline is certainly nothing new, as these two legendary centers are statistical anomalies. Jokic stuffs the stat sheet like no player ever has, but Chamberlain was undoubtedly ahead of his time with the numbers he was putting up.

However, Jokic's historic numbers are a bit misleading. Yes, Jokic recorded six triple-doubles through 11 games, but he was not as efficient as usual. In February, Jokic averaged 4.3 turnovers per game, while shooting just 46.6% from the field, 31.1% from three-point range, and 77.2% from the free-throw line. Despite the monster numbers, Jokic struggled to find his usual rhythm.

Of course, overall, it was a very disappointing month for Jokic and the Nuggets, but after the longest injury absence of his career and amid a grueling stretch of their schedule, they did what they could.

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Stepping to March

While Jokic, statistically, had a great month of February, the entire Nuggets team should be ready to escape this dreadful month. Heading into March, the Nuggets are sitting at 37-23 with just 22 games left in the season. Unfortunately, their slew of games in March is not much better than what they faced in February.

11 of Denver's 16 games in March are against top-eight teams in their respective conference, headlined by matchups with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers (2x), Houston Rockets, and New York Knicks.

The Nuggets will need Jokic to be his historically efficient self if they want to get through March more effectively than they did in February. Their first test will be against the Timberwolves on March 1, an opponent he typically has his way against.