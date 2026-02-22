Nuggets' Jamal Murray Could Miss Warriors Game

There's a chance that the Denver Nuggets could be without some major firepower in their upcoming bout vs. the Golden State Warriors.

According to the Nuggets' latest injury report update, Murray has been downgraded to questionable with right hamstring tightness.

The news comes fresh off the Nuggets' blowout win vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, in which Denver capped off a 54-point victory, 103-157. Murray was healthy throughout that showing, but now appears to have a minor hamstring issue heading into their road matchup in Golden State.

There's still a chance Murray suits up––hence his questionable status––but with the way that the Nuggets' injury luck has panned so far this season, especially when it comes to hamstring injuries, it wouldn't be totally shocking to see the Nuggets hold him out if he's not 100%.

Murray's been on a career-best campaign throughout the course of this season en route to his first All-Star selection, playing in 52 games to average 25.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 48.7% from the field and 42.7% from three.

It goes without saying that any game he's not on the floor for the Nuggets, their offense takes a major hit; a unit that's made its way into being ranked atop the NBA in terms of offensive efficiency leading up to the All-Star break despite facing consistent injury woes to some of their best players.

Compared to the Nuggets' injury troubles throughout this season, with nearly every key rotational player missing some extended time, Murray's been an exception to that trend as one of the team's more reliable and available options on the year. He's only missed five regular-season appearances on the year thus far, making his potential missed game against the Warriors a rarity.

The Nuggets will already be without a bit of notable strength in their starting lineup as both Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon continue to rehab from their respective hamstring injuries. And now to add insult to injury, their All-Star guard is the latest to deal with a hamstring issue himself, and in the worst-case scenario, might miss a few games because of it.

The Nuggets also ruled out their primary backup point guard, Jalen Pickett, with right knee soreness before traveling to Golden State, which would leave their backcourt even more depleted, and with further questions, if forced without Murray as well.

The chance of being without both Murray and Pickett might inevitably fill Bruce Brown in as the Nuggets' starting point guard, but that remains up in the air based on David Adelman's final decision before tip-off, and of course, Murray's final status.

So far this season, the Nuggets are 1-1 against the Warriors, most recently coming away with a 25-point blowout at the beginning of November; one where Nikola Jokic led the way on the stat sheet with 26 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists.

If without Murray, the Nuggets might need Jokic to pull off similar heroics in Golden State to keep their winning ways from Portland alive.