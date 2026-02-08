Nuggets' Jamal Murray Leaves Bulls Game With Injury

The Denver Nuggets' injury woes just keep piling up, as Jamal Murray is the latest victim to go down in their weekend matchup vs. the Chicago Bulls.

In the Nuggets' fourth quarter of action vs. the Bulls, Murray would leave the game to head to the locker room with an apparent leg/hip injury.

Jamal Murray was in visible discomfort and he’s headed to the locker room with four minutes left and Denver leading by 15. — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) February 8, 2026

Murray inevitably wouldn't return to the contest as the Nuggets were up by double digits at the end of the matchup, but certainly could be a concerning injury to keep an eye on, depending on its severity.

Murray finished the game playing 31 minutes to log 28 points, shooting 11-18 from the field, three rebounds, and 11 assists. However, that night would inevitably be cut just short, and now leaves the Nuggets waiting to hear more on what could be wrong with their newly named All-Star guard.

Jamal Murray Leaves vs. Bulls With Injury

It's yet another injury that the Nuggets are now forced to deal with in perhaps the most injury-riddled season of any team in the NBA. And while it's too early to speculate, any missed time for Murray would be a huge loss for Denver entirely, but especially the offensive side of the ball.

The Nuggets, already down two of their top forwards and two-way players in Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon for multiple weeks, losing any more firepower in their lineup would be a devastating blow for this team that's seen virtually every top impact player miss extended time this season.

Even in this game, the Nuggets finally saw Cameron Johnson return to the mix after nearly a two-month-long absence from his respective knee injury. But, as it's seemingly gone all season for this group, it wouldn't take long for Denver to see another one of their starters go down.

This season, Murray's put together a career-best campaign for the Nuggets amid those injury troubles, averaging 25.9 points on efficient 48.6/43.2/88.0 splits, paired with 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists a night in 47 games.

Feb 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaden Ivey (31) defends Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

We still await more news on exactly what the extent is for Murray's injury, but if he is indeed forced to miss anytime within the Nuggets' rotation, the NBA calendar might provide a big break with All-Star Weekend right around the corner.

The Nuggets have just two games left on tap–– both at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies–– before having an eight-day rest on their hands due to the All-Star break. So if there is any time to be missed for Murray, he may not have to miss much of the Nuggets' regular season action.

However, without clarity on what's up with the Nuggets' star guard, it's really a wait-and-see situation for what his availability looks like moving forward.

