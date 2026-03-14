Nuggets, Lakers Release Optimistic Injury Report for Marquee Matchup

The Denver Nuggets are coming off two of their biggest wins of 2026 by beating the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs in a back-to-back, and they now head into an equally challenging matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Lakers have found their rhythm recently, winning seven of their last eight games. Who was the lone loss to? The Nuggets. With a win in their last meeting, the Nuggets evened the season series 1-1, and with the two teams practically equal in the Western Conference standings, clinching the series on Saturday would be huge for both of them.

Nuggets upgrade Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts to a play in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have been dealing with some key injuries for months, but things are finally starting to clear up. Even though the Nuggets played without Aaron Gordon in their last outing and Jamal Murray has been playing through an ankle sprain, things are trending in the right direction. For Saturday's game, the Nuggets expect both Gordon and Murray to play. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Aaron Gordon - PROBABLE (right hamstring injury management)

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Of course, not having Watson is a huge blow, as the Nuggets want him back as soon as possible after missing their last 15 games. Still, if Watson is the only player sidelined for Saturday's game, that is still good news for this injury-plagued Denver team.

In their last win against the Lakers, the Nuggets were playing without Gordon, Watson, Cam Johnson, and Spencer Jones, as their forward depth was torn to shreds. Still, they managed to pull out a much-needed win, and with three of those four guys expected back to be in the lineup on Saturday, they should be able to repeat their success.

Lakers' near-perfect injury report

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Lakers have been dealing with some key injuries of their own, and while they are not as extreme as Denver's injury problems, they have certainly affected them. For Saturday's game, though, they will be very close to full strength, only listing Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber with injury designations. The Lakers' full injury report:

Jaxson Hayes - PROBABLE (back soreness)

Maxi Kleber - OUT (lumbar back strain)

Former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart missed the Lakers' last game, but he is officially available for their marquee matchup against the Nuggets. Superstar forward LeBron James has also been dealing with a couple of injuries that caused him to miss three straight games before returning to action on Thursday. He is also now officially available to play against the Nuggets.

Saturday's matchup will certainly have an impact on the West standings, and with just 15 games left to play for Denver, it feels like every game is amplified. If they can extend their winning streak to three games, and all three coming against top-four teams in the West, it would be a much-needed momentum and confidence booster.

The Nuggets and Lakers are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT in Los Angeles on ABC.