Nuggets Make NBA History in Blowout Win Over Blazers

Coming off a one-point road loss to the L.A. Clippers, the Denver Nuggets destroyed the Portland Trail Blazers 157-103 on Friday night. On the second night of a back-to-back, especially after just losing in heartbreaking fashion in Los Angeles, nobody would have expected the Nuggets to pull out a 54-point win in Portland.

Not only did the Nuggets desperately need a win after losing five of their previous seven games, but they did it by making a historic statement. In Friday's win over the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to record 150+ points, 60+ rebounds, 40+ assists, and 20+ made three-pointers in a single game, per OptaSTATS.

The @nuggets are the first team in NBA history to have a game with:



150+ points

60+ rebounds

40+ assists

20+ threes made — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 21, 2026

It was also the largest margin of victory in a road win on the second leg of a back-to-back in league history.

Greatest performance in Nuggets history

Of course, it was a historic performance, but it was also arguably the greatest single-game performance the franchise has ever seen.

The Nuggets have scored over 150 points just one other time since 1991, when they exploded for 168 points against the Seattle Supersonics in 2008. This also marked the most points scored on the road in Nuggets history. Friday's game was undoubtedly one of their best offensive outings ever, but let's turn our attention to the margin of victory.

Denver beat Portland by 54 points on Friday night, which is the largest margin of victory in a regular-season game in Nuggets franchise history.

Nuggets beat the Blazers by 54 POINTS 🤯😳



Most road game points in FRANCHISE HISTORY for Denver 🔥 pic.twitter.com/loG4AwdQLV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2026

This was just the 35th instance in NBA history where a team has won by 54 points or more, and just the 11th time a team has won by 54+ while scoring 150+ points.

There are not many words to describe a blowout of this caliber, but the Nuggets were able to do whatever they wanted against this talented Trail Blazers team.

Who contributed to the win?

It was certainly a team effort from the Nuggets to dismantle the Trail Blazers on their home floor, but as usual, they were led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Through just three quarters of action, Jokic dropped 32 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists on 10-15 shooting from the field and 3-4 from deep.

All-Star point guard Jamal Murray certainly helped out, contributing 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 6-12 shooting from deep, without attempting a shot from inside the arc all game. Julian Strawther and Tim Hardaway Jr. each dropped 19 points in the win, while Spencer Jones had a ten-point and ten-rebound double-double off the bench.

Despite playing without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, Denver's depth was on full display in Portland. Imagining this team at full strength, which we have not seen since early November, should be a scary thought for opposing teams in the West. When they are clicking like this, they are practically unbeatable. Of course, it helps when they shoot 57% from the field and 51% from three-point range.

The Nuggets now move on to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon, where they will look to build on the dominating win.