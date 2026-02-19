Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Addresses His Future in the NBA

On Thursday, Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic turned 31 years old. Before even hitting 30, Jokic already had three MVP trophies and an NBA championship, so realistically, there is not much more he can accomplish in his career. Still, though, that will not stop him from playing as long as he can.

There is a common assumption that Jokic does not really care about basketball, but the Serbian center shut down those misconceptions in a recent interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. When asked how long he'll play in the NBA, Jokic assured that he will play until he can't.

"To be honest, I think I'm going to play basketball until I can't play it at a high level," Jokic said. "Because I enjoy it and I love to play. I think I'm going to play until I can perform at a high level and still enjoy it and still be healthy."

Jokic assures that he cares about basketball

Jokic has been the best player in the NBA for the past five years, yet he does not get much attention as such. Most of that has to do with his personality, which makes many people think he does not even want to be in the NBA.

However, Jokic told Andrews how he cares a lot about basketball.

"I care a lot," Jokic said. "I think if you don't care for winning, you're not supposed to be in this sport. Just my personality may be a little bit different, or I accept victory and success in different ways. But I think I care about basketball, and I love to play basketball. I enjoy it. I enjoy competing. I just accept the success and defeat differently."

Ideally, Jokic would be the face of the Nuggets until he retires, and if he can play until he is around 40, getting another decade out of the superstar center would be incredible. Of course, he has already done more than enough for this franchise, but adding another championship to his collection would not hurt.

"NBA championship right now," Jokic answered when asked if he had to pick between a horse racing championship and an NBA championship.

This season, Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game with incredible 59/42/84 shooting splits. Now, he is healthy coming out of the All-Star break, and is expected to take over the league again to finish the season. If Jokic is able to win a fourth MVP award, he would become the most decorated NBA center since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

If Jokic retired when he turned 35, not many people would blame him. However, it is assuring to hear him say that he will play for as long as he can. Not to mention, it is very hard to imagine Jokic ever leaving Denver, especially as long as they continue to try to build a championship contender around him.

Nuggets fans can certainly breathe a sigh of relief to hear Jokic suggest he will be playing for years to come, although it still comes down to how the Nuggets can capitalize on having the best player in the world on their roster.