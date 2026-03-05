Nuggets Rule Out Three Key Players vs. Lakers

With the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets will have their hands full for the final 20 games. On Thursday, the very challenging stretch kicks off, as the Nuggets host the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets are coming off a win, but they have not won consecutive games since January. Not only do the Nuggets desperately need to show they can beat a playoff-caliber team, but they need to build some momentum in the final stretch of the season. Unfortunately, they continue to deal with some costly injuries.

Nuggets rule out three forwards

Jan 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) and guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nuggets forward Peyton Watson has been linked as a potential Lakers target when he hits restricted free agency this offseason, but they will not get to see a preview of the 23-year-old wing on Thursday night. Watson remains sidelined for the Nuggets, as well as Aaron Gordon and Spencer Jones. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Cam Johnson - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle inflammation)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Spencer Jones - OUT (right shoulder strain)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Lakers:



QUESTIONABLE:

Cameron Johnson (Right Ankle Inflammation)



OUT:

Spencer Jones (Right Shoulder Strain)

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/F3w5jHEzuA — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 5, 2026

With Gordon, Watson, and Jones ruled out, the Nuggets' forward depth takes a major hit. Cam Johnson is also in jeopardy of missing Thursday's contest, so Denver could be in trouble. If all four are sidelined, the Nuggets would be without their starting small forward, starting power forward, backup small forward, and backup power forward.

Of course, when a team has Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, they should feel confident in any setting, but it will be challenging for the Nuggets if they are down each of their four top forwards.

Lakers' clean injury report

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For most of the season, the Lakers have been dealing with a key injury or two. However, as they approach the end of the season, they are practically at full strength. Their entire rotation is left off the injury report, except for backup big man Maxi Kleber, who is questionable to play in Denver. The Lakers' full injury report:

Maxi Kleber - QUESTIONABLE (back soreness)

Of course, this means that all eyes will be on Lakers superstars Luka Doncic and LeBron James as they face off against the Nuggets' star duo, setting up an exciting matchup with playoff implications.

Heading into Thursday's game, the Nuggets are sitting in fifth place in the West at 38-24, just half a game ahead of the sixth-place Lakers at 37-24. A win for the Lakers on Thursday night would propel them ahead of the Nuggets in the West standings, while Denver would drop to their lowest spot since October and even be in jeopardy of falling to the play-in tournament.

The Nuggets have had a rough stretch, with a 5-8 record since the start of February, and a win over the Lakers is exactly what they need to get back on track. Of course, their injuries will make things tougher, but this is what they have dealt with all season.

The Nuggets and Lakers are set to tip off in Denver at 8:00 p.m. MT on Thursday night, available to stream on Prime Video.