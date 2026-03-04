Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon Targets Injury Return vs. Knicks

Are the Denver Nuggets' injury problems actually getting better? The Nuggets have not had a fully-healthy lineup since the first three weeks of the season, and with just 20 games left until a championship-hopeful playoff run, they need to get their guys back on the floor.

Recently, the most concerning injury absence has been Aaron Gordon, as the standout forward has missed Denver's last 16 games with a hamstring strain. However, he could finally be returning this week.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reports that Gordon is aiming to return to Denver's lineup for their matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday. Of course, though, he is still waiting on clearance from the Nuggets' medical team.

"Per a league source close to Gordon, the veteran forward — who re-aggravated his right hamstring injury on Jan. 23 — is targeting a return in Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks. It remains to be seen if he’ll get the necessary clearance from the Nuggets, who are being understandably cautious here in light of the setback he suffered six weeks ago," Amick reported.

What Gordon's return means for Denver

Gordon, 30, made it clear that he was not messing around this year, as he opened the 2025-26 season with a 50-point explosion on 17-21 shooting from the field and 10-11 from three-point range, marking the most efficient 50-point game in league history. Unfortunately, injuries have gotten the best of him since.

Gordon was sidelined through all of December with a hamstring injury, and after returning to the court for a couple of weeks, he re-injured it. Gordon has missed 37 games so far this season, and the impact of his absence has certainly shown recently.

Since re-injuring his hamstring, the Nuggets are just 7-9 in 16 games, including a poor 1-8 record against current playoff teams. Gordon would have made a huge impact in each of those marquee matchups, but the more important aspect is simply getting him back on the floor in time to get adjusted for the postseason.

Best trio in the NBA?

⚒️ DENVER TRIO MAKES HISTORY ⚒️



Aaron Gordon - 50 PTS (10/23/25)

Nikola Jokić - 55 PTS (11/12/25)

Jamal Murray - 52 PTS (12/3/25)



Tonight marks the first time in NBA history that three teammates have each recorded a 50-point game within a team’s first 21 games of a season ‼️ pic.twitter.com/werR5YLT3b — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2025

While Gordon is not noted as an All-Star player like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are, he is arguably just as important to Denver's success. More importantly, the three of them together are simply dominant.

When Jokic, Murray, and Gordon share the court, they have a net rating of +23.5, which is Denver's most effective three-man lineup, and far more effective than the Oklahoma City Thunder's trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren (+14.1) and the Detroit Pistons' trio of Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren (+13.4).

When healthy, there is no doubt that the Nuggets are capable of winning a title. While they have not shown much recently to give fans hope, getting Gordon and Peyton Watson, who has also been sidelined with a hamstring strain, back on the floor will be huge.

Hopefully, we get to see Gordon back in the lineup on Friday for a big matchup against the Knicks, but if not, it is clear that his return to action is very close.