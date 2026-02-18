Nuggets Sign Familiar Face to Rest-of-Season Contract

The Denver Nuggets are sitting in third place in the Western Conference coming out of the All-Star break, and many wonder how they have still seen success with the number of injuries they have dealt with this season. The overarching answer has been their impressive depth.

The Nuggets have seen a handful of different role players step up and make the most of extra opportunities due to injuries across the board, and arguably their biggest riser has been two-way forward Spencer Jones. However, Jones is no longer a two-way player.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Nuggets are finally converting Jones to a standard contract through the end of the season.

The Denver Nuggets are converting two-way Spencer Jones to a standard NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell ESPN. Jones will become a restricted free agent in June. He has started 34 of 46 games for the Nuggets, averaging 6 points and 41.4% shooting from 3. pic.twitter.com/dSxQMnMGmV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 18, 2026

Nuggets convert Spencer Jones

The Nuggets had two open roster spots after trading away Hunter Tyson with no player in return, and it was always expected that they would use one of those spots on Jones.

Despite being on a two-way deal, Jones has started 34 games this season, becoming a legitimate difference-maker after going undrafted in 2024. In his 34 starts, Jones has averaged 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 50% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range.

After running out of two-way eligibility by being active for 50 games, the Nuggets had no choice but to sign Jones to a standard deal if they wanted him to be able to play for the rest of the season and into the playoffs. Now, Jones is expected to be a part of their playoff rotation, which is a huge swing from his expectations heading into the 2025-26 season.

It is surprising that the Nuggets did not secure Jones on a multi-year deal, as he is now set to hit restricted free agency this offseason, but that could be what they wanted.

"If Jones starts 7 more games, he becomes the first player to earn the starter criteria qualifying offer as a straight two-way-to-standard deal conversion," Charania reported.

Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Ball Arena.

It is worth noting that Jones missed a couple of games before the All-Star break due to a concussion, but after a week off, he is expected to be able to return to action sooner rather than later.

As guys like Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson continue to deal with injuries, the Nuggets will desperately need Jones, not only for forward depth, but also because he is one of the team's best defenders. Jones has come on as a physical defender who will make the extra play, while being able to knock down three-pointers, and that is why he is the exact player Denver will want in a playoff series.

Going from undrafted to a two-way contract to a standard deal is always an incredible NBA success story, especially doing it within just two years and becoming a legitimately important player. Props to Jones for rising to the occasion when the Nuggets have needed him most this season, and he is now reaping the benefits from Denver's extensive injury plague.

The Nuggets' first game after the All-Star break is against the L.A. Clippers on Thursday.