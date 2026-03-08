Nuggets Make Subtle Roster Move Before Thunder Game

The Denver Nuggets have made a slight shift to their roster before taking on the OKC Thunder at the start of this upcoming week.

According to an update from the Nuggets, forward DaRon Holmes has been assigned from their mian roster to the G League with the Grand Rapids Gold.

🚨 Roster News 🚨



The @nuggets have assigned Forward Daron Holmes II to the Gold! pic.twitter.com/y0tUbyhJvS — Grand Rapids Gold (@NBAGrandRapids) March 8, 2026

Holmes has been shifted up and down between the Nuggets and Gold all season before having been a part of Denver's main NBA roster through the past few weeks.

Now though, it appears he'll spend at least a short stretch in the G League before the Nuggets take on the OKC Thunder, showing that Denver is confident in what their frontcourt rotation has to offer without their second-year forward.

Since the new calendar year of 2026 has kicked off, the Nuggets have gradually been more willing to hand Holmes minutes in their NBA rotation, as he's been active for 15 games leading up to their meeting against the Thunder, playing just over 10 minutes a night in those showings.

In that 15-game slate, Holmes had been averaging 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field and over 40.0% from three. All good numbers in a limited sample size, which seemingly got him some increased playing time to go with that step up in production.

Nuggets' David Adelman Had Been Vocal of Praise for Daron Holmes

Nuggets head coach David Adelman had also been vocally supportive of Holmes in his latest performance against the Knicks, where, while the Nuggets had lost in a near 40-point blowout, they saw the second-year forward go off for one of his best games of the season.

In just seven minutes, Holmes logged 11 points on 3-4 shooting from the field.

"Yeah, that’s not why we got our ass kicked. It’s because guys just let go of it, they didn’t compete... Outside of DaRon Holmes, I’d say nobody competed," Adelman said after Denver's loss to the Knicks. "So, all of the things that you do, the play-hard things to stay in games like this, wasn't good enough. Obviously, that’s what leads to something like this where a team just blows you out. So, give them credit. They played well and we sucked."

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) before the game against the Washington Wizards at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It was in that game that Holmes also became the first Nuggets rookie ever to score 11 points or more in a single game while playing less than eight minutes of action. He's also the second rookie to accomplish that feat in the last five seasons, the only other entry being Jordan Hawkins.

Combine that with enough physical effort to get a shoutout from the head coach postgame, and you'd think that night would earn Holmes even more minutes when looking ahead.

Now, though, Holmes will be spending time with the Nuggets' G League affiliate before getting back on the floor for one of Denver's most important games remaining on their regular season schedule.

An eye-catching move from the Nuggets, no doubt, but one that certainly has some type of method to the madness from Adelman and the rest of the Denver staff.