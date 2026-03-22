Nuggets' Tim Hardaway Jr. Has Eyes Set on Top NBA Award

The Denver Nuggets have had a 2025-26 campaign filled with ups and downs, but a few glaring bright spots have kept the season alive. Of course, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have done what they can to carry the Nuggets, but they have gotten some much-needed help.

Last offseason, the Nuggets signed Tim Hardaway Jr. to a one-year, veteran's minimum deal, and it has become one of the best-valued contracts in the entire NBA. Now, Hardaway Jr. is making a strong case to be considered for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, and he admitted that it is something he has his eyes on.

"I mean, if I was sitting here saying I wasn't thinking about that, I would be lying," Hardaway Jr. said about the 6MOY award. "I do think about that. When I came here, that was one of my goals. But also, it comes with team success. And I know that. So just not even thinking about it, going out there and letting my play do the talking, and whatever happens happens. Whoever's deserving of the award will get the award and deserve it most. But I definitely want to stitch my name into that little category right there."

Is Hardaway Jr. a legitimate 6MOY candidate?

Hardaway Jr. admitted that winning the Sixth Man of the Year award was one of his goals when he signed with the Nuggets, and he has done everything he can to be a candidate.

This season, Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.9 points in 27.1 minutes per game, while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range. Of players who have appeared in at least 60 games and started fewer than 20, Hardaway Jr. is first in total points and three-pointers made.

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According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Hardaway Jr. has the sixth-best odds to win the award at +2500, trailing Jaime Jaquez Jr. (+190), Keldon Johnson (+250), Naz Reid (+400), Reed Sheppard (+400), and Ajay Mitchell (+2200).

It seems like Hardaway Jr. is being a bit disrespected in this award race, as he has arguably been the league's most valuable player off the bench. Hardaway Jr. has 13 games this season with more than 20 points, and the Nuggets are 10-3 in such games. While he has been streaky at times throughout the season, he has played such a significant role in Denver's success.

TIM HARDAWAY JR. GIVES THE NUGGETS THE LEAD!



WHAT A PASS BY JOKIĆ 🔥



DENVER UP 1 WITH 9.2 TO PLAY 🍿 pic.twitter.com/FeavucUgaZ — NBA (@NBA) March 15, 2026

Of course, Sixth Man of the Year is a challenging award to judge, but it would be a shame if Hardaway Jr. did not have a legitimate chance to win it by the end of the season. He has finished in the top five in voting for the award just once in his career, but he should at least be a finalist for the award this season, regardless of what the betting odds suggest.

With just 11 games left, Hardaway Jr. would need a very strong late-season push to win the award, and the Nuggets would need to see more team success to climb up the West standings to help him out.