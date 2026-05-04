Nuggets Offseason Primer: Free Agents, Draft Capital, Salary Cap Space, Trades

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a first-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and their 2026 offseason is expected to be very consequential. After a busy 2025 offseason significantly shifted their roster around, the Nuggets are likely gearing up to make similar changes this summer.

Here is a full look at everything the Nuggets' offseason has in store:

Free Agents

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have eight total players who could be hitting the market this offseason, but only three of them are unrestricted free agents who control their own destiny.

Unrestricted free agents:

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Bruce Brown

Tyus Jones

Restricted free agents:

Peyton Watson

Spencer Jones

Curtis Jones

David Roddy

Team option:

Jalen Pickett ($2.4M)

While the Nuggets' full starting five is still under contract for next season, their bench unit could be thrown in a blender. Since the Nuggets are so financially restricted this offseason, it will be harder for them to retain Sixth Man of the Year finalist Hardaway Jr., but we could certainly see guys like Brown, Tyus Jones, and Spencer Jones return.

The biggest question on the list, though, is Watson. He is expected to get offers in the $20 million per year range in free agency, and while the Nuggets have the ability to match any offer he receives, they might stay away if other teams are willing to overspend on the promising 23-year-old wing.

Draft capital

Jun 23, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Christian Braun (Kansas) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number twenty-one overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have not used their own first-round pick to add a rookie since they drafted Christian Braun 21st overall in 2022. This year, they own their first-round pick, which is slotted at 26th overall. However, their draft capital is still very scarce. Here is a look at their future draft capital through 2032:

2026:

Own first-round pick (26th overall)

2027:

None

2028:

Own first-round pick

2029:

None

2030:

Own first-round pick

2031:

Own first-round pick

2032:

Own second-round pick

If it weren't for the Stepien Rule that restricts teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive drafts, who knows what Denver's draft capital would look like?

There is, however, a notable protection. The Nuggets sent their 2027 first-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2022 trade. This pick is top-five protected from 2027 to 2029, although it seems unlikely to land back in Denver's hands. The Nuggets have no more first-rounders available to trade this offseason.

Salary cap space

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) with guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for the Nuggets, it is no secret how poor their financial situation is this offseason. They are projected to be well over the luxury tax line and both aprons, with the majority of their salary going toward the starting five. Here is a look at each player's salary for the 2026-27 season who is currently under contract:

Nikola Jokic — $59.03 million

Jamal Murray — $50.11 million

Aaron Gordon — $31.98 million

Cam Johnson — $23.06 million

Christian Braun — $21.55 million

Jonas Valanciunas — $10 million

Zeke Nnaji — $7.47 million

Julian Strawther — $4.83 million

DaRon Holmes II — $3.37 million

The Nuggets' starting five is owed a total of $185.73 million next season, headlined by their All-Star duo of Jokic and Murray, combining for about $109 million.

It is worth noting that Valanciunas' 2026-27 salary is partially guaranteed for just $2 million, giving them an easy route to save some money as they look to duck the second apron. Also, if they keep their first-round pick, they will owe the rookie about $2.4 million next season.

Extensions

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) seats on the bench before the second half begins against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the most significant decisions of Denver's 2026 offseason will be Jokic's contract extension. The three-time MVP is eligible for a four-year contract extension worth nearly $280 million. After declining to sign an extension last summer, all eyes will be on Jokic to potentially secure his future with the Nuggets through the 2030-31 season.

Other players eligible for contract extensions this summer include Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Julian Strawther, and Jalen Pickett.

Trades

The Nuggets have not gotten into the trade market just yet this offseason, although once the NBA playoffs conclude and the draft and free agency approach, we can expect talks to heat up.

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