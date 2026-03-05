Nuggets Updated Depth Chart After Final Roster Changes

The Denver Nuggets have just 20 games left in their 2025-26 campaign, and after a pair of roster changes, we finally know what their playoff lineup will look like. The Nuggets have had an open roster spot for the entire season, but filled it by signing backup point guard Tyus Jones. The team also signed forward David Roddy to a two-way deal and waived Tamar Bates.

Now, with a full 18-man roster for the first time this season, the Nuggets have a much clearer picture of what their lineup has in store.

Nuggets depth chart

Here is a look at what the Nuggets' full depth chart looks like after their two recent signings became official on Thursday:

PG - Jamal Murray, Tyus Jones, KJ Simpson (TW)

SG - Christian Braun, Tim Hardaway Jr., Bruce Brown, Jalen Pickett, Curtis Jones (TW)

SF - Cam Johnson, Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther

PF - Aaron Gordon, Spencer Jones, Zeke Nnaji, DaRon Holmes II, David Roddy (TW)

C - Nikola Jokic, Jonas Valanciunas

Officially a Nugget ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/kYh2GvKxih — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 5, 2026

The Nuggets' biggest strength

An obvious strength in this lineup, outside of the All-Star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, is their wing depth. Having a group of Braun, Hardaway Jr., Brown, Pickett, Johnson, Watson, and Strawther available to rotate is incredible, especially for a team that has lacked depth in the past.

All of those guys seem capable of playing in a playoff series, and it is somewhat bittersweet that David Adelman will not be able to find minutes for all of them in the postseason.

Of course, the success of this group is reliant on their health, as they have not been at full strength since the first few weeks of the season. Heading into Thursday's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nuggets are dealing with injuries to Gordon, Watson, Johnson, and Spencer Jones, putting a huge dent in their forward depth.

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts with forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

On paper, this team is more than capable of competing for a championship, but if they have these same injury problems in the postseason, it will be very challenging to prevail.

What's the biggest weakness?

The Nuggets had one glaring weakness for most of the season, but they addressed it by signing Tyus Jones. Denver desperately needed a backup ball-handler, and bringing in a veteran playmaker like Jones was a good move.

Now, the team's biggest weakness is likely their power forward depth. Of course, it seems worse than it actually is because Gordon has been out of the lineup for over half the season, but they have struggled to find difference-makers in his absence. Spencer Jones ultimately played well enough to get promoted from a two-way contract to a standard deal, but guys like Nnaji and Holmes would not be reliable in a playoff series.

The same goes for the Nuggets' center depth. If Jokic or Valanciunas gets injured at any point, they will have to turn to uncomfortable rotations that would involve either a small-ball lineup with Gordon at center or turning to Nnaji in a pinch.

The Nuggets reportedly looked at using their final roster spot on forward depth, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post, but ultimately turned to Tyus Jones. With just 20 games left in the regular season until a championship-minded playoff run, we will see how this works out for them.