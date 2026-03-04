Nuggets Sign Former First Round Pick to Two-Way Contract

The Denver Nuggets have brought on a new name to their roster on a two-way contract, and it's a former first round pick from the 2022 NBA Draft.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nuggets are signing four-year league veteran David Roddy to a two-way deal.

The Denver Nuggets plan to sign David Roddy to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Roddy has averaged 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over three NBA seasons combined with the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/G0BLiIOI1D — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) March 4, 2026

Roddy, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound small-ball four, has been a bit of a journeyman through his time in the league since being picked at 22nd overall to the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2022, but has a good bit of NBA experience with 168 career games played.

His last appearance on an NBA floor came during the 2024-25 campaign when Roddy split time with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets at some point throughout the season. Since then, he's settled on the Toronto Raptors' G League squad, Raptors 905, throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

But now, he'll officially be elevated to an NBA contract that'll give him eligibility to play in the regular season for the Nuggets across the coming weeks, and will finish out the year in the G League with Denver's squad with the Grand Rapids Gold.

Nuggets Sign David Roddy, Cut Tamar Bates

Roddy's best season in the league might've actually come during his rookie season back in 2022-23, where he appeared in 70 regular season games for the Grizzlies to average 6.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in around 18 minutes a night, shooting 42.9% from the field throughout.

Since then, Roddy's been trying to find that same footing in the league as he did in year one. And now with a new opportunity in Denver, he'll be trying to do just that with time split between the NBA and the G League ranks.

Jan 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward David Roddy (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along with the Nuggets' decision to sign Roddy, they also had to cut one of their existing two-way guys in order to make space on their 18-man roster.

That would wind up being 23-year-old undrafted guard Tamar Bates, who had been out with a foot injury since earlier this season due to a foot injury, and now hits the open market to find a new home, or could take the remainder of the year to recover from that months-long foot injury that hindered his status earlier this season.

The Nuggets will be able to utilize Roddy in their rotation if they choose up until the end of the regular season. NBA rules prohibit two-way players from suiting up in the postseason once the time comes, which will leave Roddy and the other couple of names signed onto two-way deals—Curtis Jones and KJ Simpson— left to the side as the rest of the roster takes on that playoff action.

But in reality, it feels more likely that Roddy will spend more of his time in the G League as opposed to the main Nuggets rotation. Especially once Denver is able to get healthier in the frontcourt upon the return of Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon, it'll leave a bit less of a need to call up any two-way deals in case of an emergency.