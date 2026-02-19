Nuggets vs. Clippers Injury Report Rules Out Three Key Players

The NBA is finally coming out of the All-Star break, and after an eventful weekend and a few days off, fans are ready to see their teams back in action. On Thursday, the Denver Nuggets are clashing with the L.A. Clippers for their first game out of the break, setting up a rematch from their first-round playoff battle from last season.

The Nuggets and Clippers have already faced off twice this season, where Denver has been able to repeat their success from last postseason, winning both matchups. However, after a week-long rest, Thursday's matchup could be up in the air.

Nuggets remain without Gordon and Watson

Jan 31, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts with forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have been plagued by injuries this season, and while things seem to be getting better, they are still banged up after the All-Star break. The Nuggets have ruled out Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson for Thursday's matchup in Los Angeles. On the bright side, however, the Nuggets have left Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray off the injury report. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Jalen Pickett - PROBABLE (right knee soreness)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Gordon and Watson are both expected to miss about a month due to their hamstring strains, putting a significant dent in Denver's forward rotation. Luckily, Gordon has already returned to practice in limited fashion, but Watson has not taken that step in his rehab process yet.

Even though they are dealing with a pair of absences and an injury designation for Pickett, this is potentially the cleanest Denver's injury report has been in months. Of course, they have some steps to go before they are fully healthy, but they are certainly moving in the right direction.

Darius Garland not ready for Clippers debut

Jan 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) stands on the court during a timeout in the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Clippers made a huge deadline trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers to swap James Harden for Darius Garland. However, while Harden is making a big difference in Cleveland, Garland has yet to suit up for the Clippers. Unfortunately for fans eager to see their new star point guard in action, he is still not ready to make his debut. The Clippers' full injury report:

Darius Garland - OUT (left toe injury management)

Bradley Beal - OUT (left hip fracture)

Harden's last game as a Clipper was actually against the Nuggets earlier in the month, which resulted in a 13-point win for Denver. It would have been great if Garland's debut also came against the Nuggets, but Clippers fans still have to wait for that.

Regardless, fans are in for a treat with this battle of Kawhi Leonard against Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Of course, we just saw this matchup in the All-Star Game, as Leonard dropped 31 points in a 12-minute period, although Jokic sat for that game, while Murray dropped eight points for Team World in a losing effort. In fact, Thursday's matchup is even on the same court as Sunday's All-Star Game.

The Nuggets and Clippers are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. MT in Los Angeles on Thursday night.