Nikola Jokic Addresses Nuggets' Recent Late-Game Struggles

The Denver Nuggets have fallen into a pit of late-game struggles throughout their recent slate of matchups, both before and now after the All-Star break, following their latest road loss to the LA Clippers, 113-115.

Since the Nuggets have gotten their three-time MVP Nikola Jokic back in the mix, their record has now sunk to a brutal 3-5 clip, continuing to lose momentum in the Western Conference now at the fourth-best seed, and now needs to shift the tone in a major way to get Denver back to being considered a championship-level squad by the time the playoffs arrive.

Against the Clippers in particular, the Nuggets fell flat following the missed game-tying free throw from Jamal Murray after getting fouled on a three-pointer as time nearly expired, adding insult to injury for just how Denver came up short.

As to why the Nuggets has hit a snag in the middle of the calendar, especially in the clutch, Jokic says that in the end, it comes down to the simple metric of shot-making.

"Not making shots. We can create some shots better, we're not making those big shots. Hopefully that's going to change," Jokic said postgame.

Nuggets' Clutch Flaws Continue vs. Clippers

Really, it was a poor shooting night for both sides between the Nuggets and Clippers. Both teams shot lower than 33% from beyond the arc, each with at least 33 attempts on the night, and neither side eclipsed 48% shooting from the field.

It still became a stellar night for scoring and getting to the line from Benedict Mathurin in his first home game as a Clipper, who put together 38 himself off the bench, even while not excessively efficient in the process; showcasing Denver's inconsistency on the defensive end that they've fallen into without key names like Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon.

Combine that with the excessive 17 turnovers throughout the game, with six stemming from Jokic, and the lack of enough juice in the clutch, it became just too much for the Nuggets to surmount, even throughout their success when playing on the road throughout the season.

"They were just playing the passing lanes. They're attacking the ball. They're really handsy, that's how they're playing," Jokic said of the Clippers. "They have a really good personnel for that, and we just needed to be a bit stronger with the ball and try not to pass the passes that are risky."

Jan 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is fouled by Los Angeles Clippers guard Jordan Miller (22) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jokic still chipped in for a solid day on his behalf, piecing together 22 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists in 36 minutes. But when the shots aren't falling consistently, and steady ball control is hard to come by, it can make winning a game tough for any team in the NBA––even for one that has a multi-time MVP on their hands like Jokic.

Once the Nuggets can get healthier, steadier in big moments, and better connected on both sides of the ball, their recent woes will begin to ease up. But as of now, it's been tough sledding in the Mile High.