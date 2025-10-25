Nikola Jokic Matches Oscar Robertson's Historic Mark in Nuggets-Warriors
The Denver Nuggets lucked out in the 2014 NBA Draft by landing Nikola Jokic with the 41st overall pick, as the 6-foot-11 Serbian center ended up being a generational talent. Of course, no team expects their second-round draft pick to even be an All-Star, but Jokic has cemented himself as an all-time great.
The three-time NBA MVP opened his 2025-26 campaign with a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, but managed to put together another impressive stat line. Jokic finished Denver's season opener with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, as he continues to be a walking triple-double.
While Jokic stuffed the stat sheet on Thursday, he shot just 8-23 from the field and 2-13 from beyond the arc, as the Warriors' defense did their job to contain him as much as possible. Still, Jokic managed to join historic company.
Jokic joins Oscar Robertson on historic list
With his triple-double on Thursday night, Jokic is now tied with NBA legend Oscar Robertson for the most career triple-doubles in regular-season openers in league history, each with four. Nobody else has more than two.
This was Jokic's third consecutive triple-double in a season opener, as he is now averaging 22.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 11.3 assists through his last three opening games.
Robertson, a legendary Hall of Fame point guard, was well ahead of his time with triple-doubles. "Big O" collected 165 triple-doubles through his 14-year career, which was the most in league history for decades. Russell Westbrook ultimately shattered Robertson's single-season and career triple-double record, as the Sacramento Kings and recent Nuggets guard now has 203 in his career.
However, Jokic is sneaking into that conversation. Jokic sits in third place all-time for career triple-doubles with 165, trailing only Robertson and Westbrook. The 30-year-old center could certainly break Westbrook's record down the line, and securing a triple-double in Thursday's season opener helps his case, although he has plenty of work to do.
Of course, Jokic is far more focused on getting Denver another championship, and the 2025-26 season is a great chance for them to get the job done. Regardless, he should be in store for another incredible individual campaign, with a fourth career MVP award in the cards.
Jokic and the Nuggets are heading into their next matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night in Denver, looking to bounce back from their opening night loss.