Nuggets Reveal First Look at New Court for NBA Cup

The Denver Nuggets have officially dished out a first look of what to expect for this year's edition of their unique NBA Cup court, set to tip-off later at the end of this month.
The Nuggets, along with the rest of the league, have showcased the courts that this year's slate of NBA Cup matchups will be played on; four regular season-turned-tournament games to add some extra stakes in the first half of the season, now heading into its third year of action.
And when it comes to Denver's NBA Cup court, it's certainly a bit of a different look from what was on their home floor last season.
The Nuggets posted on their socials a graphic containing a snapshot of Denver's new court to be rolled out lfor this season within their pair of home matchups in a four-game NBA Cup slate.
This year, the Nuggets will be set to take the floor on a red court, paired with a blue apron surrounding the red hardwood that includes a Nuggets basketball and pickaxe shaded in the background, and a bright yellow "Denver" that sits in the middle of half-court.
Turning back to last season, the Nuggets ran with a bright yellow court, red apron, and a logo at mid-court that effectively makes this design stand out to be slightly differently than year's past.
The Nuggets will be faced against West Group C in this year's NBA Cup action, slating them to take on the Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets as a part of their group stage–– a far from simple draw to be dealt, with an abundance of star talent in the mix.
Starting in November's in-season tournament, the team with the best standing in Group Play games in each of the six groups around the league, and one “wild card” team from each conference will advance to the Knockout Rounds of the NBA Cup. Among those eight teams, one is crowned the winner in Las Vegas; an honor claimed by the Milwaukee Bucks during last year's second-annual go at the tourney.
The Nuggets could have the chops to finally get it done this year, possessing a nice combination of size and depth, with a combination of youth and veteran talent, the signs are there for an NBA Cup win to be in this group's future.
Time will tell if David Adelman can get that type of production out of his squad in their attempt to gain some in-season hardware. Things kick off for the Nuggets at the end of the month on October 31st, as they'll travel to face Portland in hopes of taking the first step to a first-ever NBA Cup victory.
