Nikola Jokic Records Never-Before-Seen Statline in Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets suffered one of their worst losses of the season on Wednesday night, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 125-118. It was a poor performance all around for the Nuggets, outside of a couple of strong outings by Christian Braun and Cam Johnson, but Nikola Jokic's statline certainly stands out more than any other.

Jokic finished the loss with 29 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, ten turnovers, and three blocks, becoming the first player in NBA history to ever reach those numbers in a single game, per Stathead.

Jokic's near quadruple-double was not a great outing, as he committed as many turnovers as the entire Grizzlies team, but his ability to stuff the stat sheet remains one of a kind.

Nikola Jokic tonight:



29 points

14 rebounds

10 turnovers

9 assists



Tough L. (@realapp) pic.twitter.com/QVJNnJ8rA6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 19, 2026

Jokic makes unfortunate history

This became Jokic's fourth career game with ten turnovers, and was just one assist shy from recording his third career turnover-included quadruple-double.

Jokic also played over 38 minutes for just the sixth time this season, not including overtime games, despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back where they had to travel from Denver to Memphis overnight. This was a less-than-ideal situation for Jokic, but he had the opportunity to make it right. However, he played sloppily, and it shows in the stat sheet and in the game's result.

Just in his last 16 games, Jokic has recorded at least nine turnovers three times, and is averaging 4.8 turnovers per contest in that span. Whether it is a wrist injury, knee injury, or something else fans are unaware of, Jokic has been far from his efficient self recently.

With just 12 games left in the regular season, the Nuggets need Jokic to piece things back together. As a team, they are just 10-12 since Jokic returned from a month-long absence due to a knee hyperextension. There is no doubt that they have significantly dipped since the start of February, but in their defense, they have arguably played the league's toughest schedule in that stretch.

Mar 18, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jokic is keen to historic numbers

While Wednesday's statline was not necessarily on the right side of history, despite still putting together some impressive numbers besides the turnovers, the three-time MVP always manages to make some kind of NBA history.

Whether he is passing Oscar Robertson on the all-time triple-double leaderboard, becoming the all-time assist leader by a center, averaging a triple-double for the second straight year, or being the all-time career leader in box plus-minus, Jokic is constantly putting up historic numbers. Sure, he is in somewhat of a recent slump, but he continues to be one of the most dominant players the league has ever seen, and he consistently has the numbers to show for it.

It would be great to see Jokic bounce back from this ten-turnover performance and string together some better games before the playoffs, and with just 12 games left to do so, the Nuggets need him to find a rhythm.