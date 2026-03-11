Nikola Jokic Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Make NBA History

The Denver Nuggets suffered a crushing three-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit the game-winner. While Gilgeous-Alexander cemented himself as the NBA MVP frontrunner with his performance on Monday, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic had a historic night himself.

In a losing effort, Jokic finished with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists on 12-19 shooting from the field. With this performance, Jokic passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most games in NBA history with at least 20 points, ten rebounds, and five assists, with 323 and counting, per OptaSTATS.

Jokic makes history

Jokic is arguably the biggest statistical anomaly in NBA history, and stats like this are a prime example. This season alone, Jokic is averaging 28.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists per game, while shooting 57.5% from the field, 39.4% from three-point range, and 83.2% from the charity stripe. He is tracking to become just the second player in league history to average a triple-double in multiple seasons, joining Russell Westbrook.

Jokic, having 323 games with 20 points, ten rebounds, and five assists, is simply abnormal. Abdul-Jabbar (322), LeBron James (296), and Wilt Chamberlain (278) are the three next closest in this stat, yet Jokic has played just 794 career games, compared to Abdul-Jabbar's 1560, James's 1606, and Chamberlain's 1045.

Jokic has achieved that stat line or better in about 40% of his career games, as he is consistently putting up head-turning numbers. Of course, he has three MVP awards to show for it, and he is likely on pace to become the third player in league history to finish in the top two in MVP voting in six consecutive seasons, joining Bill Russell and Larry Bird.

Nov 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jokic is cementing himself as an all-time great, and despite the Nuggets' recent shortcomings, he has not slowed down much. Jokic continues to put up monster numbers, and while he has taken a slight dip from what he showed at the beginning of the season, it is still incredible what he is able to do.

Jokic is the only player this season to be top ten in the NBA in points, rebounds, and assists, and he is fifth in points, first in rebounds, and first in assists. While Gilgeous-Alexander is giving him a run for the "best player in the NBA" title, it is hard to deny his place among the league's best.

The Nuggets and their superstar center will face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, where he will likely extend the new record that he holds.