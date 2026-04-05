Nuggets HC Preaches Last-Minute MVP Campaign for Nikola Jokic

While Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is falling behind in the NBA MVP race, he continues to show why he belongs at the top of the conversation. After taking down co-MVP candidate Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs with 40 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, and zero turnovers, Jokic showed why he deserves the MVP.

After their overtime win over the Spurs, Nuggets head coach David Adelman made the case for his superstar center to win MVP this season.

"He is the best player in the world," Adelman said about Jokic. "I mean, the efficiency this year, what he's done. Growing up around this, I understand there has to be multiple stories. Different people have to win awards, and I think that's really cool. And what Wembanyama is is so good for the game. He's so unique. What Shai is. ... All these guys are so good for the game, but I just don't want people to skip past our guy because he's won it three times."

David Adelman on Nikola Jokić and the MVP conversation:



"He is the best player in the world."

...

"I just don't want people to skip past our guy because he's won it three times." pic.twitter.com/tXGdJmxCr0 — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) April 4, 2026

Voter fatigue?

After winning MVP three times in four years, Jokic has quickly slipped in this year's race. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat him out for the award last season, despite Jokic having a historic campaign, and it is trending toward that result again. Not to say Gilgeous-Alexander is not a deserving MVP, but Jokic continues to prove why he is the best player in the world.

"I don't know, it's disappointing to me, I guess. I mean, I could read off his numbers right now, and you'd tell me what you think about them. They're pretty good," Adelman continued. "He's historical. So he should be in the conversation every time. I shouldn't have to argue for him. I think if anybody watches basketball, or has any idea of what's going on in the game of basketball, knows that he should be up for the MVP and should be one of the favorites to win it."

This season, Jokic is averaging 27.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game, while shooting 57.1% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range. Not only is he averaging a triple-double for the second straight year, but he is set to become the first player in NBA history to lead the NBA in rebounds and assists per game.

This shot by Jokić in OT was INCREDIBLE 👏



40 PTS, 8 REB, 13 AST, and...



ZERO TURNOVERS. pic.twitter.com/XIpVHaEw5C — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2026

Every season, Jokic continues to show why he is an all-time great and one of the most incredible players the league has ever seen statistically.

Wemby shows love

Even Jokic's MVP competitor, Wembanyama, admitted that the three-time MVP is the "best offensive player in the world."

Victor Wembanyama on battling with Nikola Jokić and defending the Denver Nuggets:



"It is a little bit different than most teams, obviously, I mean, they got the best offensive player in the world..." pic.twitter.com/0kBZtUMHav — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) April 4, 2026

Jokic has fallen behind both Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama in NBA.com's latest MVP ladder, but after Saturday's performance against Wembanyama, it is hard to imagine him finishing outside of the top two.

When Wembanyama, who has openly campaigned for himself for this season's MVP, can praise Jokic at that level, it speaks volumes. Sure, he might not win MVP, but as Adelman says, he undoubtedly deserves to be in the conversation.