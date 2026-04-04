David Adelman Reacts to Jokic, Wembanyama Duel in Nuggets Win vs Spurs

It was a must-see battle of the big men that unfolded on Saturday between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama as the Denver Nuggets narrowly pulled out an overtime victory over the San Antonio Spurs, 136-134 after a dominant performance from both league MVP candidates.

For Jokic, he stole the show with an electric 40-point outing, combined with eight rebounds, 13 assists, and three blocks to lead Denver to their statement victory. Wembanyama certainly didn't go out quietly himself either, posting 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, and a whopping five blocks.

It's a showcase that, in the mind of Nuggets head coach David Adelman, was one that was able to present two of the best players in the world going head-to-head against one another, and a matchup between both teams that even he would admittedly pay to go see as a fan.

“I would pay to watch these two teams play," Adelman said postgame.

"It’s good for sports. The way they both do it is completely different, and at the same time it’s its own unique, awesome thing... That's why I was talking about buying a ticket to this. You’re not going to see two people like this in many generations, the size of both of these guys."

"It's just good for basketball, both guys. This conference is so loaded. This is definitely a fan kind of a game, sometimes not for a coach, I’ll tell you that much, because both guys are unguardable at times."

Jokic Gets Edge Over Wembanyama in Season's First Matchup

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) in overtime at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The long wait to watch the talent of Jokic and Wembanyama face off against one another throughout the regular season proved to be a wait that was well worth.

Jokic and Wembanyama hadn't gotten a chance to play in the Nuggets and Spurs' previous two meetings this season due to injury, with their last showdown coming back at the end of the 2024 season.

However, both clearly brought their best effort to the table in the time that they finally did get that chance on Saturday.

The end would inevitably be cemented in the Nuggets' favor thanks to a pretty poetic shot on Jokic's behalf in overtime with a surreal fadeaway mid-range over Wembanyama that iced the win in place for Denver, and might have just put a halt to any discussions of the Spurs' big man vaulting over the three-time MVP in terms of the NBA hierarchy, at least for right now.

BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/XwjlzBFizh — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 4, 2026

Neither team will be getting too comfortable between now and the end of the regular season, though, as the Spurs and Nuggets will have yet another game on tap for both sides' season finale on April 12th on the road in San Antonio that offers Wembanyama and Co. a chance at redemption, for what might then be an even healthier rotation for Denver from what they dealt with over the weekend.

But if this game was a sign of what to expect headed into that rematch, fans should anticipate another playoff-level intensity environment in the final road trip of the regular season for the Nuggets, and even in one that could carry real postseason implications for both sides.