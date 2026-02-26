Nuggets Announce Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status vs. Celtics

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the NBA's most banged-up teams this season, but they received some good news ahead of Wednesday night's marquee matchup against the Boston Celtics.

While key players in Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson, and Jalen Pickett remain sidelined, the Nuggets upgraded All-Star point guard Jamal Murray to available against the Celtics. Murray was initially listed as probable with right hamstring tightness, which he has been dealing with for the last few games. Luckily, it has yet to keep him out of a game, though.

Injury Update ahead of tonight’s game against the Celtics:



AVAILABLE:

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Tightness)

Julian Strawther (Left Great Toe Sprain)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)

Jalen Pickett (Right Knee Soreness)… pic.twitter.com/t0CeooVbTi — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 26, 2026

Jamal Murray's impact in Denver

Murray's presence is huge for the Nuggets, especially in such a pivotal game. The Nuggets have lost six of their last nine games, and each of their last seven matchups against teams with winning records. Denver desperately needs a statement win, and beating the Celtics on national television on Wednesday night would be exactly what they have been looking for.

This season, Murray is averaging 25.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game, shooting 48.3% from the field, 42.3% from three-point range, and 88.4% from the charity stripe. Murray rightfully earned his first career All-Star nod this season and is likely on his way to All-NBA Third Team honors if he keeps this up, but the Nuggets certainly need to get back on track first.

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) talks with an official during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Even though superstar forward Jayson Tatum has yet to suit up this season, the Celtics are loaded with talent and are proving it this season. Jaylen Brown has put together an MVP-caliber campaign, Derrick White is cementing himself as one of the most valuable guards in the league, and Payton Pritchard is following up his 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year campaign as an incredible starting guard.

If Murray had to sit for Wednesday's game, alongside Gordon, Watson, and Pickett, the Nuggets would have been in trouble. But with Murray available, along with three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets should be confident in their ability to defend their homecourt against the Celtics.

Julian Strawther upgraded vs. Celtics

Similar to Murray, Julian Strawther was upgraded to available for Wednesday's game after being listed as probable. Strawther is dealing with a toe sprain, but is able to suit up against the Celtics, and that is very underrated news for the Nuggets.

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer (61) in the third quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Strawther, 23, has started each of the last six contests for the Nuggets, and is averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 50.7% from the field and 40% from three-point range in that span. Strawther's high-level shooting ability has been on full display since entering the starting lineup, and after struggling to find minutes in the rotation earlier in the season, he is making the most of the new opportunity.

Strawther's presence will be huge for the already-shorthanded Nuggets on Wednesday, as the young guard is always capable of heating up when the team needs it most.

The Nuggets and Celtics are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Wednesday night, available to watch on ESPN.