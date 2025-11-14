Peyton Watson Makes Big Off-Court Decision Amid Uncertain Nuggets Future

The Denver Nuggets and Peyton Watson failed to sign a contract extension before this year's deadline, and now the 23-year-old forward is set to hit unrestricted free agency next summer.

The Nuggets took a chance on Watson with the 30th overall pick in 2022, and the versatile, defensive-minded wing has made a big impact in Denver ever since. However, his future with the Nuggets is now in doubt, and the young forward has made a big career decision that will impact his free agency next year.

Peyton Watson has officially signed with Klutch Sports Group, switching his agency before a career-defining 2026 free agency.

Watson joins Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon with Klutch Sports Group, along with other notable NBA stars like LeBron James, Draymond Green, De'Aaron Fox, Darius Garland, Tyrese Maxey, and many more.

Through 11 games this season, Watson is averaging 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game. Watson has been vital to Denver's defense and has helped them to the second-best defensive rating in the NBA, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Of course, it would hurt for the Nuggets to lose Watson, but there are not many scenarios where he stays in Denver. Now that he has signed with Klutch Sports, an agency that is known for getting its represented players great deals, it will be hard for Denver to retain him.

However, even though Klutch Sports is largely associated with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, this decision does not mean Watson will be taking his talents to Hollywood next summer, although it is likely in the cards.

David Adelman offers support for Watson

Oct 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the first half at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After the Nuggets decided not to extend Watson, head coach David Adelman offered hope for the young forward and his future in the NBA.

"If he has a great year, he can put himself where he wants to, and that's what our league's about. You know, you prove it every day, you prove it every year. And eventually, if you work hard and you do the right things, you'll benefit," Adelman said about Watson in October.

Watson is a very talented player who should undoubtedly have a future in the NBA, regardless of whether or not it is in Denver. Of course, some fans will be upset about his decision to sign with Klutch Sports, but it gives him a great opportunity to make the most of his free agency next summer.

