Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History During Nuggets' Six-Game Win Streak

After a dominant win over the LA Clippers, the Denver Nuggets have extended their active winning streak to six games, and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic could be looking to get his fourth.

Of course, everyone around the world knows how incredible Jokic is, but during Denver's six-game win streak, the Serbian center has been on another level.

Over the last six games, Jokic is averaging 35.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game with absurd 73.9/55.6/85.7 shooting splits. Jokic has become the first player in NBA history to average a 35+ point triple-double over a six-game span while shooting over 60% from the field.

Joker during DEN's current 6-game winning streak:



🃏 35.8 PPG

🃏 12.0 RPG

🃏 11.0 APG

🃏 73.9 FG%

🃏 55.6 3P%



He's the first player in NBA history to average a 35-point triple-double while shooting 60% or better across a 6-game span 😱 pic.twitter.com/l2T84VtuOn — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

Of course, Jokic is always putting together historic stat lines, but his efficiency this season has been off the charts. While it is a small sample size so far, Jokic is the first player in NBA history to shoot over 65% from the field on 15+ shot attempts per game in a single season, as he is arguably currently having the best statistical season of all time.

How far can this version of Jokic take the Nuggets?

After leading the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history in 2023, Jokic and company have suffered back-to-back second-round playoff exits.

Of course, the front office made huge moves this offseason to ensure Jokic has the proper help by adding guys like Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown, but regardless of his supporting cast, it would be hard for any opposing team to stop this version of Jokic.

After Jokic dropped 55 points on the Clippers, LA coach Ty Lue revealed that their game plan was to force him to score, but he was virtually unstoppable regardless.

"Our game plan was to make him score and take away his passing, take everyone else out of the game... But I didn't think he would score 55," Lue said.

Ty Lue on Jokic's big night:



"Our gameplan was to make him score and just take away his passing...I didn't think he would score 55" pic.twitter.com/Xo5UbzXGTn — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 13, 2025

Of course, this was just one matchup, but it shows how impossible it is for opposing teams to stop Jokic. Especially when Jokic is not missing, which he has not missed much this season, he has the freedom to do whatever he wants on the court. In his 55-point game, Jokic missed just five shots. If he is playing like that in a playoff series, who will be able to beat the Nuggets?

More Denver Nuggets Content